Warner Bros. Announces A New Harry Potter Series Based On The Books. Of Course, Fans Have Thoughts

Get ready, Potterheads, because a new Harry Potter series based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved fantasy novels is reportedly in early development at Warner Bros. Discovery. According to a new report, the company is in talks to create a TV series based on the treasured young adult book series. While you would think this announcement would be whimsical music to longtime Wizarding World fans’ ears, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Fans have a lot of thoughts regarding the newly announced series, and let's just say they are not all in agreement.

Based on reporting verified by EW , the goal of the proposed TV series would be for each season of the show to focus on one of the seven Potter books (much like the Harry Potter movies did), allowing the creative team to delve into more details from the source material. While the news has excited many fans, others are approaching the announcement with mixed emotions. Some are thrilled to see their favorite wizarding world come to life o the small screen, but it would appear the fanbase has been split into three factions: those excited by the news, those concerned that the series may not live up to the high standards set by the books and the critically acclaimed previous adaptations , and others who wish they were adapting a different Harry Potter story altogether. Let’s take a closer look at what some members of the fanbase are saying about Warner Bros.’s proposed television adaption:

Those Excited About the Prospect of Returning to Hogwarts

Some fans are approaching the news of the proposed HBO Max series with enthusiasm. They are thrilled at the prospect of seeing their favorite wizarding world come to life again on the small screen, some even pointing to "weaknesses" of the film series as a good reason for a reboot.

"Meh. Actually playing Hogwarts Legacy has made me realize how glossed over the movies are. I’ll be glad to have them more fleshed out and actually see some classes and such and develop the relationships better. I basically only liked 3 and 5 and I guess 6 personally." @blurayangel

“If you’re not excited about or think the new Harry Potter HBO Max series is unnecessary, You clearly never read the books.” @_ciscosanchez

“In HBO We Trust. If there’s any network that will do it justice, it’s them.” @StanMaxie2

“OMG, this is EPIC news! A Harry Potter TV series with the involvement of JK Rowling is every fan’s dream come true. Can’t wait to see what magic HBO will create. #HarryPotter #HBO #JKRowling #Excited ” @SFLORES51320040

Despite some Potter fans being excited about the news surrounding the forthcoming television project others have concerns about the series. And honestly, they raise some great points.

Those With Some Serious Concerns

Some Twitter users highlighted the poor performance of the Fantastic Beast series of films as a good reason to approach a Potter television adaptation with trepidation. At the same time, others raise valid concerns about the controversy surrounding the series' creator and her stance on transgender issues and how that may impact the project. Concerned fans have posted:

“People do not want more Harry Potter! The Fantastic Beast films did badly and got canceled due to poor performance. Hogwarts Legacy was a bad press disaster with terrible reviews. J.K. Rowling ruined her brand forever with her transphobia. No one wants more!” @brosandprose

“I think rebooting the Harry Potter series would be a bad idea even if it wasn’t a culturally toxic brand at this point, but the arrogance of calling your shot with seven seasons? That’s either gonna awkwardly cut off like the Divergent movies or limp over the finish line like GOT.” @TrevorNWhite

“Was just thinking how excited I would have been for this 10 years ago and how I want absolutely nothing to do with it now.” @TheStagmania

“Unless it’s 2070, I don’t want to hear talk about rebooting the Harry Potter movies. Isn’t it bad enough they’re talking about doing the same to LotR??? Can nothing be off limits?? Can Hollywood not focus on things that HAVEN’T already been done???” @AccioxMagic

While the announcement has sent shockwaves through the Harry Potter fandom, with fans taking to social media, many have expressed downright disdain for the idea, while some fans were hoping for another Potter story adaptation entirely.

Fans Clambering For A Different Harry Potter Adaptation

Several stories outside the initial seven Harry Potter books are ripe for adaptation. Many fans pointed specifically to The Cursed Child, a play by Jack Thorne based on an original story written by J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Thorne. Child's story is set 19 years after the events of the final Potter book--Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows--and works as a direct sequel. Though a stage production, The Cursed Child was also published in book form and has been performed on the West End and Broadway for years. It makes sense that many fans would prefer to see this story on screen, before a Harry Potter show.

“The book series has completed it’s run in film form, and it was legendary. We don’t need to see a remake in any form. Work on some other timeline, like; Hogwarts Legacy or The Cursed Child, or even the American Wizarding School, Ilvermorny. We don’t need a remake.” @KeyboardJunkie

“But…they already did that in the films. Please do Cursed Child if you’re going to adapt something.” @ladywalshie

“Dumb. Just make a prequel about his parents.” @lordcopius

“So we gotta suffer through a Harry Potter REBOOT cause the original cast didn’t wanna do Cursed Child… I’m sick.” @WandasAttorney

Despite these concerns, many fans still seem excited about the new series. The Harry Potter series is one of the best-selling book series of all time, and it has previously spawned 8 films, the spinoff movie franchise Fantastic Beasts, a critically acclaimed Broadway show, a popular video game, and theme park attractions. It's clear that the wizarding world still holds a special place in the hearts of fans around the world and another adaptation seems inevitable.

In Conclusion

It seems that one of the biggest concerns about the potential Harry Potter television series is the involvement of J.K. Rowling following her infamous comments about transgender women . The architect of the wizarding world has been embroiled in controversy over the past few years, causing many longtime loyal fans and even the stars of the original Harry Potter adaptation to distance themselves from her and speak out against the creator’s views on transgender issues. While Rowling will not serve as showrunner or primary creator of the series, she will assist in ensuring the content is loyal to her books’ vision, possibly leaving many potential viewers conflicted about tuning in.

No matter your feelings about the news surrounding WB’s plans for a new Harry Potter series, it’s clear the company is moving forward and hoping to be in the wizard business for some time to come. Reportedly the series is set to be one cornerstone of a new streaming strategy that will be announced next week by Warner Bros. Discovery. Only time will tell if the new series will live up to fans’ expectations or prove to confirm others’ concerns about the series. One thing is for sure: longtime Potterheads worldwide will be watching closely, and if there are any more developments about the series, CinemaBlend will be there to update you.