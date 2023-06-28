Warrior Nun Fans Are Freaking Out After Showrunner Revealed The Series Was Saved From Cancellation

It happened! The #SaveWarriorNun campaign can now scream from the rooftops that Warrior Nun has been saved. The Netflix series getting the axe was easily one of the most disappointing cancellations of 2022 . However, the fans weren’t willing to grieve their loss, they were determined to resurrect their favorite show. Now, it’s officially coming back, and following the showrunner’s exciting news, the diehard viewers are understandably freaking out.

Even before Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, a passionate fan movement began , and the series’ creative team even got involved in the #SaveWarriorNun action. Billboards were made, tweets were posted, and the fans were determined to get a Season 3 of the Alba Baptista-led show. Simon Barry was able to report the executing renewal news on Twitter , writing:

Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3qJune 28, 2023

Along with the exciting announcement, Barry also used the #SaveWarrirorNun tag and added a new one: “#WarriorNunSaved.” Understandably, fans lost their minds when they learned about this news, and they began celebrating online by posting things like what @halopulsebearer uploaded:

YOU MEAN TO SAY I WILL SEE THEM AGAIN ON MY SCREEN AND FINALLY SEE THEM MAKE OUT AND THEN THEIR HAPPY ENDING????????? I cry 😭

One of the common points of interest when it comes to this show is Ava and Beatrice’s relationship, which is what the above Tweet referred to as it also included photos of the two characters together. @undercoverfren was also stoked about these two characters getting a happy ending as they posted:

i still can't believe they're coming back home #WarriorNunSavedpic.twitter.com/5kZROJ16diJune 28, 2023

Many also used the two characters to illustrate their enthusiasm about the show being renewed. For example, @seimahneym posted:

#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved "Did we make it?" "Yes, we did." pic.twitter.com/2aJgaTlfUVJune 28, 2023

While many tweeted about how they can’t wait to see these characters back on screen, others made sure to point out their belief that the show shouldn’t have been canceled in the first place. For example, @filmsbygays posted a fan edit with the passionate caption:

warrior nun the show of the ceuntry being resurrected from the dead? EXACTLY

Others used hilarious memes to show that #SaveWarriorNun is dead, and #WarriorNunSaved is alive and thriving. My favorite post of this variety came from @yelsimpforkty who used a legendary meme from The Flash to make their point:

rip #SaveWarriorNun, thank you we love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jl7j3DqlSeJune 28, 2023

As you can see, fans are thrilled that their favorite show is coming back, and they should be. They worked really hard to get this series renewed. Along with criticizing Ted Sarandos’ controversial comments about never canceling a successful show, and trying to get Kelly Clarkson to help save the series , they also raised money and put a literal billboard outside of Netflix’s offices to try and un-cancel the show. Overall, it was made abundantly clear that Warrior Nuns’ fans were going to fight for their favorite series, and in the end, they won.