Kelly Clarkson Is Getting Hounded By Warrior Nun Fans Who Somehow Think She Can Save The Cancelled Netflix Show

The past couple of years haven’t been the greatest for streaming shows other than giants like Stranger Things and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that are guaranteed future seasons, and platforms like HBO Max have even been pulling their own original content from availability. Still, fans of one cancelled show still haven’t given up on their movement for a rescue and renewal. Warrior Nun fans want to see more of Ava, Beatrice, and the rest, and that has (somehow) led to appeals to Kelly Clarkson to pitch in.

Clarkson of course shot to fame after becoming the first-ever American Idol winner and went on to become a coach on The Voice, but Warrior Nun fans want her support thanks to a different gig: host of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Netflix’s former fantasy drama ran for two seasons and was highly anticipated ahead of its July 2020 premiere . Even though fans began rallying back in November for a renewal, the show was officially cancelled in December of 2022.

The dawn of 2023 hasn’t meant the end of hopes for a Season 3, which is why Kelly Clarkson is now being hounded on social media by fans hoping for her support on her show. The fandom got “KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS” trending on Twitter, and one fan had a short and sweet message for the singer/coach/daytime TV host:

You have been summoned @KellyClarksonTV @kellyclarkson Now please KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS #SaveWarriorNun

“You have been summoned” really gets to the point of what Warrior Nun fans seem to be going for with their latest Twitter campaign, with a screenshot of the trending message for good measure. 104k tweets is no small number, so will it do the trick with Kelly Clarkson?

Well, she hasn’t publicly responded to the Twitter campaign at the time of writing, but another fan cited the worldwide trend in another tweet directed at Clarkson:

hello @kellyclarkson @KellyClarksonTV we made this phase for you we worldwide trend help us save the show and maybe have our beloved cast alba and kty in your amazing show will be much appreciated!! #savewarriornun KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS, reply with the phase COME ON!!

That tweet specifically mentions hosting actresses Alba Baptista and Kristina Tonteri-Young, who respectively play Ava Silva and Sister Beatrice. The two characters make up the fan-favorite “Avatrice” relationship, and seeing more of them together has been one of the factors behind the #SaveWarriorNun movement from the beginning.

As for why the fandom decided on Kelly Clarkson as somebody who could save the show when she hasn’t participated in the #SaveWarriorNun campaign, another person on social media shed some light:

@kellyclarkson @KellyClarksonTV you helped to save lucifer so pls pls pls help us to save warrior nun now. this show is so important for so many reasons!! #SaveWarriorNun KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS

Kelly Clarkson was vocal in her support of the #SaveLucifer movement back in 2019, when Netflix cancelled the show. While having such a famous fan undoubtedly didn’t hurt in spreading awareness about fans wanting to give the devil his due with another season, it’s safe to say that she’s not single-handedly responsible for Lucifer being renewed after all.

Warrior Nun fans have certainly gotten creative on social media in their pitches to Clarkson. User @Kara_Di put a Warrior Nun twist on Clarkson’s hit song “Since U Been Gone,” while @sapphicboghag cropped Clarkson into a photo of the cast. Others took a slightly more humorous approach to “KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS,” with a fan posting:

wondering if kelly clarkson is thinking the catholic church needs her or something #savewarriornun #warriornunKELLY SAVE OUR NUNS

Last but certainly not least, even a member of the Warrior Nun cast got in on the trend of appealing to Kelly Clarkson. William Miller, who played Adriel throughout the first two seasons and has consistently supported #SaveWarriorNun , went for a fitting gif from Star Wars for his message:

KELLY SAVE OUR NUNS help us @kellyclarkson #SaveWarriorNun

Will Warrior Nun be saved and its legacy as one of the most disappointing TV cancellations of 2022 redeemed by a 2023 renewal? Only time will tell, but it would be a step in the right direction if fans did ultimately get the cast onto The Kelly Clarkson Show . The talk show has been a hit on daytime TV, with Clarkson even receiving the time slot that was previously held by Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey .