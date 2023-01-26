Netflix CEO's Controversial Cancellation Statement Set Off A New Wave Of Rage From Warrior Nun Fans

Warrior Nun fans have some choice words for Netflix.

Ava behind bar in Warrior Nun
Netflix has developed a reputation for canceling shows left and right these days, and waiting a very long time to renew others, even when they are clear-cut hits. People have wondered why Netflix has canceled so many shows after one or two seasons, and the streamer's co-CEO Ted Sarandos explained Netflix doesn’t cancel successful shows. However, Warrior Nun fans beg to differ. After the show's cancellation, they started the #SaveWarriorNun campaign and even got the show’s creative team involved. Now, the Netflix boss’ recent comments set off a new wave of rage from fans of the Alba Baptista-led series who are determined to get this series a third season. 

For context, Sarandos told Bloomberg:

We have never canceled a successful show. A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget. The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.

This comment confused many, especially fans of popular shows that have been canceled, and left Warrior Nun fans extra mad.  

Warrior Nun Fans Are Livid Following Ted Sarandos’ Netflix Cancellation Comments

Warrior Nun was canceled only a month after the second season dropped on Netflix, making it one of the most disappointing TV cancellations of 2022. The #SaveWarriorNun campaign has been going on ever since, with fans hounding Kelly Clarkson to try and get her to help save the show,  and some viewers started the rally for renewal before Warrior Nun was canceled. Now following the comments from Sarandos about cancellation in general, fans are livid and tweeting about their frustration. 

Generally, Sarandos’ comment was confusing, considering how many shows Netflix has canceled. Warrior Nun fans, were extra confused, and left people like bishopdeIucas tweeting things like:

Others, took the quote personally, like yyznaho, who used a famous Michael Jordan meme to illustrate their frustration:

Be More Super retweeted some data pointing out the return on investment for the Netflix series, he posted: 

Ireen noted the fact that Warrior Nun, First Kill and Fate: The Winx Saga were all trending sci-fi or fantasy series led by women, that were also canceled. 

Agnes Szalkowska tweeted a story pointing out that Netflix spent $20 million to acquire the film Fair Play, noting they think Warrior Nun has brought in more viewers than this movie will.

It's clear these fans are angry, and have the data to back up their anger. They also aren't stopping their outreach on Twitter, because they fundraised and put up a billboard outside Netflix's offices in Los Angeles. 

Warrior Nun Fans Raised Money, And Put Up A Billboard Outside Netflix’s Offices

Along with these angry tweets, before Sarandos’ comments broke, the #SaveWarriorNun campaign fundraised enough money to put up a billboard right by Netflix’s offices. On Twitter, Sarah, who helped fund the billboard, pointed out the location of the sign, and how Netflix employees will have to look at it, posting:

According to a statement from #SaveWarriorNun, they raised $35,000 to put up the billboard in Los Angeles. The movement also put together a lot of data to prove Warrior Nun is indeed a popular show.

In the same statement, the #SaveWarriorNun group noted that the series spent nine weeks in the top 10 global demand, and six consecutive weeks in the Top 10. Between December and January, there have been 7 million Twitter engagements, and the petition going to save the series has over 100 thousand signatures. All this is trying to prove to Netflix they should not have canceled the show, because it does have a dedicated and large fanbase. 

It’s clear these fans are passionate about saving this series, and are livid about Sarandos saying no successful show has been canceled on Netflix. Based on all this data, and the vigor behind the #SaveWarriorNun campaign, it seems like the streamer did cancel a very successful and loved series.

While Netflix hasn’t said anything about Warrior Nun and the movement, it will be interesting to see if the series remains canceled or comes back for Season 3. As we wait to see if Warrior Nun gets saved, you can still watch the first two seasons with a Netflix subscription.

