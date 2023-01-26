Netflix CEO's Controversial Cancellation Statement Set Off A New Wave Of Rage From Warrior Nun Fans

Netflix has developed a reputation for canceling shows left and right these days, and waiting a very long time to renew others, even when they are clear-cut hits. People have wondered why Netflix has canceled so many shows after one or two seasons, and the streamer's co-CEO Ted Sarandos explained Netflix doesn’t cancel successful shows . However, Warrior Nun fans beg to differ. After the show's cancellation, they started the #SaveWarriorNun campaign and even got the show’s creative team involved. Now, the Netflix boss’ recent comments set off a new wave of rage from fans of the Alba Baptista-led series who are determined to get this series a third season.

For context, Sarandos told Bloomberg :

We have never canceled a successful show. A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget. The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.

This comment confused many, especially fans of popular shows that have been canceled, and left Warrior Nun fans extra mad.

Warrior Nun was canceled only a month after the second season dropped on Netflix, making it one of the most disappointing TV cancellations of 2022 . The #SaveWarriorNun campaign has been going on ever since, with fans hounding Kelly Clarkson to try and get her to help save the show, and some viewers started the rally for renewal before Warrior Nun was canceled . Now following the comments from Sarandos about cancellation in general, fans are livid and tweeting about their frustration.

Generally, Sarandos’ comment was confusing, considering how many shows Netflix has canceled. Warrior Nun fans, were extra confused, and left people like bishopdeIucas tweeting things like:

Me when the netflux ceo said they never canceled a successful show: ?!?!?!#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/rrAnYZFgBbJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Others, took the quote personally, like yyznaho , who used a famous Michael Jordan meme to illustrate their frustration:

Ted Sarandos: we have never canceled a successful show #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/27iIyUxM4nJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Be More Super retweeted some data pointing out the return on investment for the Netflix series, he posted:

Come on @netflix these numbers don’t lie and surely you can see it’s worth saving? #SaveWarriorNun https://t.co/9jV1Enx6E1January 23, 2023 See more

Ireen noted the fact that Warrior Nun, First Kill and Fate: The Winx Saga were all trending sci-fi or fantasy series led by women, that were also canceled.

Warrior Nun, Top 10 for 3 weeks= 86.03 M WHFirst Kill, Top 10 for 3 weeks= 97.6 M WHFTWS, Top 10 for 5 weeks= 109.93 M WH What now Ted? #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/A5ez26YeU1January 24, 2023 See more

Agnes Szalkowska tweeted a story pointing out that Netflix spent $20 million to acquire the film Fair Play, noting they think Warrior Nun has brought in more viewers than this movie will.

Netflix Spends $20 Million on a Drama as Your Favorite Shows Get Axed🤬 😳 NETFLIX FREE WARRIOR NUN #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun https://t.co/ubVbgXEko2January 23, 2023 See more

It's clear these fans are angry, and have the data to back up their anger. They also aren't stopping their outreach on Twitter, because they fundraised and put up a billboard outside Netflix's offices in Los Angeles.

Warrior Nun Fans Raised Money, And Put Up A Billboard Outside Netflix’s Offices

Along with these angry tweets, before Sarandos’ comments broke, the #SaveWarriorNun campaign fundraised enough money to put up a billboard right by Netflix’s offices. On Twitter, Sarah , who helped fund the billboard , pointed out the location of the sign, and how Netflix employees will have to look at it, posting:

Surprise!!!! We did it! We have an AWESOME billboard that was put up today! Fun fact about the board, it’s in Netflix’s front yard. @netflix execs and employees will see this for 4 straight weeks. #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/kB1O0I9yVZJanuary 20, 2023 See more

According to a statement from #SaveWarriorNun, they raised $35,000 to put up the billboard in Los Angeles. The movement also put together a lot of data to prove Warrior Nun is indeed a popular show.

In the same statement, the #SaveWarriorNun group noted that the series spent nine weeks in the top 10 global demand, and six consecutive weeks in the Top 10. Between December and January, there have been 7 million Twitter engagements, and the petition going to save the series has over 100 thousand signatures. All this is trying to prove to Netflix they should not have canceled the show, because it does have a dedicated and large fanbase.

It’s clear these fans are passionate about saving this series, and are livid about Sarandos saying no successful show has been canceled on Netflix. Based on all this data, and the vigor behind the #SaveWarriorNun campaign, it seems like the streamer did cancel a very successful and loved series.