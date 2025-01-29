How To Watch Brian And Maggie Online And Stream Margaret Thatcher Dramatisation Starring Steve Coogan Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Brian And Maggie Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Airs: Wednesday, January 29 and Thursday, January 30 at 9pm GMT Channel: Channel 4 Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Brian And Maggie: Synopsis

Frazier vs. Ali, Chavez vs. Taylor…Brian vs. Maggie? Okay, so the blows exchanged between journalist Brian Walden and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher occurred in a TV studio, not a boxing ring, and were political rather than physical. But Walden’s famous interview dealt the ‘Iron Lady’ a reputational KO that she never recovered from. Fronted by BAFTA-winner Steve Coogan (Philomena) and Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (Succession, Killing Eve), we explain below how to watch Brian and Maggie online on Channel 4 for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

This two-part show comes from some of the UKs greatest talents. Behind the camera, Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) directs from a script by James Graham (Brexit: The Uncivil War, Channel 4’s Sherwood), while Coogan and Walter go toe-to-toe as unlikely friends Brian and Maggie – one a former Labour MP turned journalist and “feared” TV interviewer, the other the country’s first female PM and an unyielding political leader.

However, crisis was fermenting for Thatcher after a decade in power. Following Nigel Lawson’s resignation and growing revolt within the Conservative Party, Walden’s 1989 interview with then-PM Thatcher roundly exposed her faltering leadership. Hounded by “dogmatic” questioning, with Walden asking her to defend herself from one of her backbencher’s remarks that she was “authoritarian” and “off her trolly,” her composure began to crack. The interview hastened the end of her eleven-year premiership in 1990 and, understandably, the two acquaintances never spoke again.

A tale of friendship and betrayal, the downfall of a divisive public figure, and reflecting on the dearth of political accountability today, Brian and Maggie provides an unexpectedly charming and enlightening look at a defining moment in British politics.

Catch both episodes of this riveting drama with the following guide. It explains how to watch Brian and Maggie online 100% free from anywhere tonight.

How to watch Brian And Maggie online free in the UK

Tune in to Channel 4 and watch Brian and Maggie when it debuts on Wednesday, January 29 at 9pm GMT. The final installment of this two-parter airs the very next day, on January 30 and in the same 9pm time slot. Brian and Maggie will be available to watch live via terrestrial TV, or live and on-demand through Channel 4’s on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Brian and Maggie? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Brian And Maggie online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Brian And Maggie just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Brian and Maggie as if you were at home with a VPN

Can I watch Brian And Maggie online in the US?

There’s been no word of any US broadcaster picking up Brian and Maggie for Stateside distribution yet. As soon as we hear otherwise, we’ll be sure to provide the best streaming options here.

Traveling outside of the UK? If you want to access Channel 4 on-demand but find yourself away from home, use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming services and watch your favorite shows from anywhere.

Can I watch Brian And Maggie online in Canada?

This Steve Coogan-starring docuseries doesn’t have a release date set for Canada either. Baby Cow Productions is in charge of international distribution for Brian and Maggie, but we’re still waiting for a potential broadcaster to pick up the show in the Great North.

UK viewers currently abroad can download a VPN to access the same streaming services you use back home, and no matter where you’re currently located.

Can I watch Brian And Maggie online in Australia?

Aussies excited to watch Brian and Maggie online are out of luck. It’s currently only available via Channel 4 in the UK, which means that British viewers who’ve temporarily left the country will struggle to watch the brand-new series while Down Under.

The solution? You can purchase a piece of software called a VPN, which will allow you to connect to Channel 4 and stream Brian and Maggie live or on-demand from anywhere.

Brian And Maggie Trailer

Brian And Maggie Episode Release Schedule

Brian And Maggie – Episode 1: Wednesday, January 29 at 9pm GMT

Brian And Maggie – Episode 2: Thursday, January 30 at 9pm GMT

Brian And Maggie Cast

Steve Coogan as Brian Walden

Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher

Emma Sidi as Sue Richardson

Ivan Kaye as Nigel Lawson

Ross Armstrong as John Wakefield

Karan Gill as Vinay Ahmed

Tom Mothersdale as David Cox

Simon Paisley Day as Ian Gow

Paul Clayton as Bernard Ingham

Doug Berry as Michael Heseltine