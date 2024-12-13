How To Watch Dexter: Original Sin Online And Stream The Prequel Series Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Dexter: Original Sin Online

Watch Dexter: Original Sin: Synopsis

Overindulged on seasonal schmaltz? Fans of gruesome drama Dexter (2006-2013) can exchange candy canes for kill rooms from Friday the 13th when prequel series Dexter: Original Sin debuts on Paramount Plus, with Michael C. Hall narrating the murderous origins of his younger self (played by Patrick Gibson) before he became the Bay Harbor Butcher. Read on below for how to watch Dexter: Original Sin online from anywhere with a VPN.

Whether or not Hall’s character died at the conclusion of Dexter: New Blood (showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed that he definitely did), it’s hard to say for certain – there’s an upcoming spin-off called Dexter: Resurrection, for Christ’s sake! The prequel appears to keep him on life support, too, with Hall – shown fatally wounded on a hospital gurney in the series’ trailer – providing the inner voice of Gibson’s young Dexter and seemingly watching his life flash before his eyes.

Set in 1991, fifteen years before Dexter became a TV phenomenon, this 10-part series follows Dexter’s journey from recent graduate to forensic analyst in training, wrestling with a bloodlust that he’s encouraged to indulge only by following “The Code” (just kill the guilty; don’t get caught), something instilled in him by his adoptive father Harry (Golden Globe-winner Christian Slater).

His internship at the Miami Metro makes evading his colleagues’ suspicions much easier, too. There’s a thrilling litany of familiar characters with exciting backstories to be expanded on, portrayed by brand-new actors. They include Molly Brown (Evil, Billions) as Debra Morgan, Alex Shimzu (The Blacklist) as forensic analyst Vince Masuka, and Christina Milan (Meet Me Next Christmas) in the role of Maria LaGuerta, the department’s first female homicide detective.

Meanwhile, who better than the star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer to play Dexter’s boss! As CSI Chief Tanya Martin, Sarah Michelle Gellar is a tantalizing addition to the show, educating latent sociopath Dexter in the forensic mantra that “spatter matters.” She’s joined by fellow newcomers Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy, Scream 3) and Reno Wilson (NBC’s Good Girls), the latter playing Harry’s longtime partner and confidante.

Don’t miss the return of our blood-soaked anti-hero with our guide below, explaining everything to know about how to watch Dexter: Original Sin online and from anywhere.

How To Watch Dexter: Original Sin online in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

Our homicidal hero returns! From Friday, December 13, US viewers can watch Dexter: Original Sin online with a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, with new members eligible for a 7-day free trial first.

After that, it's $12.99 for the monthly plan, or $119.99 a year with the money-saving annual option.

Alternatively, the linear Showtime channel will air episodes of Dexter: Original Sin every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT from December 15.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Dexter: Original Sin online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the country you subscribed in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin online free in the UK

Luckily for UK fans, Dexter: Original Sin arrives on Paramount Plus from Friday, December 13 – perfectly in sync with its US release!

Membership to Paramount Plus is available from £4.99 in the UK with its Basic (ad-supported) plan. You can ditch the ads with the £7.99 Standard Plan (£70.99 annually), or level up with Premium Plus at £10.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin online free in Canada

Canadians will also need a Paramount Plus subscription to watch Dexter: Original Sin online. The prequel gets its premiere on Friday, December 13, with new episodes uploaded to the streamer weekly.

Grab a Basic (with ads) plan from CA$6.99 a month (or save and pay CA$61.99 for the year). There’s also Standard and Premium plans available, both of which offer the ability to download film and TV content and do away with annoying adverts. And new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial first before paying a thing.

Watch Dexter: Original Sin online free in Australia

Yup, Paramount Plus is also the place to go to stream Dexter: Original Sin online in Australia. Viewers will be able to stream the Showtime series from Friday, December 13, with subscription options starting at AU$6.99 a month for the Basic, ad-supported plan. But first, take the streamer for a spin with its 7-day free trial (eligible subscribers only).

A US citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Dexter: Original Sin. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Dexter: Original Sin Trailer

Dexter: Original Sin Episode Schedule

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 1: Friday, December 13

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 2: Friday, December 20

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 3: Friday, December 27

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 4: Friday, January 3

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 5: Friday, January 10

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 6: Friday, January 17

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 7: Friday, January 24

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 8: Friday, January 31

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 9: Friday, February 7

Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 10: Friday, February 14

Dexter: Original Sin Cast

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Michael C. Hall as Dexter’s inner voice

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan

Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta

Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka

Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt

James Martinez as Angel Batista

Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin

Joe Pantoliano as Mad Dog

Brittany Allen as Laura Moser