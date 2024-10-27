How To Watch Generation Z Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Gory Horror Comedy For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Generation Z Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, October 27 Channel: Channel 4 New Episodes: every Sunday and Monday at 9pm GMT Free Stream: stream every episode on Channel 4 now (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Generation Z: Synopsis

Flesh-eating pensioners run riot through a small UK town in the TV debut of acclaimed filmmaker Ben Wheatley. This six-part horror satire follows four Gen Z friends as they battle exam anxiety, Insta-envy, and troubled home lives, in addition to care home residents with an insatiable appetite for adolescents. Get your fill of thrills and splatter this Halloween as we explain below how to watch Generation Z online and stream every episode free on Channel 4 with a VPN.

Director Wheatley is best known for feature films Kill List (2011), black comedy Sightseers (2012), and pandemic horror In The Earth (2021). Now his first-ever TV series will explore political and generational divides through the ghoulishly entertaining lens of the zombie genre.

It all kicks off when an army convoy crashes and spills its noxious chemical payload, with local care home residents in the fictional town of Dambury becoming infected. The doddering OAPs (old age pensioners) subsequently discover a new lust for life – and human flesh – as they target the town's teens and increase their ranks, while the army struggle to contain the undead uprising.

The series brings to mind the genre films of George A. Romero, Charlie Brooker’s Dead Set (2008), and the spectacular gore of Peter Jackson’s early output, with a game cast of UK acting legends going balls to the wall with the bloody carnage. The Royle Family actress Sue Johnston and Paul Benthall (The World’s End) star as Cecily and Frank, two retirees turned flesh-munching revolutionaries, alongside the iconic Anita Dobson (EastEnders, Doctor Who) and BAFTA-winner Robert Lindsay (My Family) as a drug-dealing doomsday prepper.

Then there’s Gen-Z teens Charlie, Steff, Kelly, and Finn. Played by up-and-coming talents Jay Lycurgo (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), Lewis Gribben (T2 Trainspotting) Buket Komur (ITV thriller Our House) and Viola Prettejohn (The Crown), not only are they shouldering the usual teen problems – alienation, uncertainty about the future, unrequited love – but they're now forced to take a hatchet to their elders too, before they also become the walking dead.

A gleefully gory, star-studded dissection of the state of the nation, you can catch every episode now with our guide on how to watch Generation Z online and free on Channel 4 from anywhere.

How to watch Generation Z online in the UK for free

(Image credit: Channel 4)

UK viewers can watch Generation Z online from Sunday, October 27. The entire six-episode box set will be available to stream free on Channel 4’s OD platform, while linear TV viewers can watch episodes every Sunday and Monday at 9pm GMT.

You can access Channel 4 on-demand via your desktop and through a number of devices on the Channel 4 app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Generation Z? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Generation Z online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Generation Z just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address so you can watch UK TV online, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Generation Z as if you were at home with a VPN

Can I watch Generation Z online in the US?

There’ll be no zombie apocalypse coming to the US. Unfortunately, Generation Z is currently only available via Channel 4 in the UK, with All3 Media International yet to secure an American distribution partner for the show. We’ll update our guide if the situation changes, so feel free to check back here in the coming months.

Currently way from home? Use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming service and watch your favorite TV series from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Generation Z online in Canada?

As above, it’s not possible to watch Generation Z online in Canada just yet. Other Channel 4 original shows (like The Change) have previously landed on BritBox in Canada, so it’s possible it will find a streaming home in the Great North at some point. We’ll keep you updated as and when new information becomes available.

Currently traveling outside the UK? Download a VPN to access the services you use back home and stream Generation Z for free no matter where you are.

Can I watch Generation Z online in Australia?

For the time being, Ben Wheatley’s gory Channel 4 drama isn’t slated for a release Down Under. That means that UK viewers out of the country won’t be able to watch Generation Z if they’re traveling away in Australia.

A UK citizen abroad? Download a VPN to connect to the same streaming services you access back home, no matter where you are in the world.

Generation Z Trailer

Generation Z | Extended Trailer | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

Generation Z Cast

Sue Johnston as Cecily

Robert Lindsay as Morgan

Lewis Gribben as Steff

Paul Benthall as Frank

Anita Dobson as Janine

Jay Lycurgo as Charlie

Buket Komur as Kelly

Viola Prettejohn as Finn

Ava Hinds Jones as Billy

Johnny Vegas as Jason

Robert James-Collier as Michael

Suzanne Ahmet as Lorraine

T’Nia Miller as Karen

Sophie Stone as Wendy

Chris Reilly as Terry

D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu as Meki

Ellie-Mae Siame as Maisy

Robin Hill as Karl

Gareth Tunley as Jon

John Hollingworth as Parrenster

Maanuv Thiara as Malcolm

Rebecca Humphries as Jane

Andrew Kazamia as Joseph

Garrick Hagon as Gabe

Generation Z Episode Release Schedule

Paid service Channel 4 Plus offered early access to Generation Z beginning from October 13, before all six episodes became available on Channel 4’s OD service for free on October 27. Ben Wheatley’s horror miniseries will also air two episodes a week on the network’s linear channel as detailed below:

Generation Z – Episode 1: Sunday, October 27

Generation Z – Episode 2: Monday, October 28

Generation Z – Episode 3: Sunday, November 3

Generation Z – Episode 4: Monday, November 4

Generation Z – Episode 5: Sunday, November 10

Generation Z – Episode 6: Monday, November 11

