How To Watch Simone Biles At The Olympics Online: Stream Live And On-Demand From Anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally First event: Sunday, July 28 at 5:40am ET / 2:40am PT Final event: Monday, August 5 at 8:20am ET / 5:20am PT Channel: NBC (US) | CBC (CA) | BBC One (UK) | Channel 9 (AU) US stream: Peacock TV FREE International streams: 9Now (AU) BBC iPlayer (UK) | CBC Gem (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch Simone Biles at the Olympics: Preview

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles is ready to soar in her third Olympic Games. After withdrawing from much of te previous Summer Games, she’s now confident of making a triumphant comeback at the 2024 Olympics. Expect to see Biles propel Team USA to Olympic glory once more, as we explain below how to watch Simone Biles at the Olympics online – and for free – from anywhere.

From July 28 to August 5, the athletes representing Team USA in the artistic gymnastics discipline are expected to compete in seven events. If her performance leading up to the opening of the Paris Games is any indication, it seems Biles is once more working at the very highest level. She took four gold medals at the 2023 World Championships, and reports detailed that she had flawlessly executed the Yurchenko double pike – the most difficult vault in women’s gymnastics – while training ahead of the upcoming event in Pais.

Demonstrating her dedication to keep pushing herself and wow the crowds, she’s also submitted an original skill she’ll attempt on the uneven bars. That will be the latest of six maneuvers to be named after the gymnastic trailblazer, and which are known as some of the most complex in the sport.

You can catch all the action with the following guide, which details how to watch Simone Biles at the Olympics online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Simone Biles at the Olympics online FREE in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

UK viewers can be sure to watch Simone Biles at the Olympics and catch the biggest moments on BBC one and BBC iPlayer. Artistic gymnastic events run from Sunday, July 28 up until and including Monday, August 5.

While the BBC will air over 250 hours of Olympic coverage, Warner Brothers Discovery owns the European TV rights to the Olympics. That means you're unlikely to find comprehensive coverage for each discipline. However, BBC One promises extensive reports from the Olympics for the majority of the day, though putting a pin in live coverage for the news.

The dates and times of Olympics BBC broadcasts can be found here.

And if you want to find online coverage of Simone Biles at the Olympics, BBC iPlayer allows UK viewers to stream all the action live and on-demand, in addition to providing a curated digital channel dubbed Olympics Extra. BBC iPlayer is compatible on a range of devices and, better still, it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

NB: If you’re a UK citizen traveling abroad, you can subscribe to a VPN to access a regionally-restricted service like BBC iPlayer and stream Simone Biles at the Olympics online just as you would back home.

How to watch Simone Biles at the Olympics online from anywhere

If you're abroad on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Simone Biles at the Olympics just as you would at home.

While streaming services like Peacock restrict access from IP addresses outside of their licensed country, there's a piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Simone Biles at the Olympics on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Simone Biles at the Olympics in the US

(Image credit: NBC)

You can watch Simone Biles at the Olympics on NBC beginning Sunday, July 28 at 5:40am ET / 2:40am PT (women’s qualifying, subdivision 2). Live and on-demand coverage of Artistic gymnastics featuring Team USA will be available almost daily up until and including Monday, August 5, culminating in two women’s finals.

The full schedule of Olympic gymnastics across linear TV and streaming in the US is available here.

Meanwhile, Peacock is the official streaming home of the Games, and a Peacock subscription will let you watch Simone Biles at the Olympics online and a lot more besides. This starts from $7.99 a month for Peacock Premium / $79.99 a year, or, get Premium Plus at $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year, and cut the commercials. With a 12 month annual plan, you’ll save and only pay for the equivalent of 10 months. Even better, if you’re a student, a monthly subscription only costs $1.99 a month.

As well as all the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics, Peacock offers Sunday Night Football, WWE, and a wealth of other live sporting events. You can watch Peacock original series like Apples Never Fall and John Wick-prequel The Continental, NBC dramas past and present, like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone, plus it's also the home of hit reality TV shows like Love Island Games.

If you're looking for more of the multi-channel experience, then FuboTV is an ideal cable-replacement service. Not only does it provide NBC so that you can watch the Swimming at the Olympics live or on-demand, but it's got heaps of sports coverage and a varied selection of channels – including ABC, ESPN, USA, FX and Telemundo.

The platform’s entry-level Pro plan comes packed with over 140 channels for a very reasonable $79.99 a month – and that’s only after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal.

How to watch Simone Biles at the Olympics online FREE in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Catch the stunning artistic gymnastic events and watch Simone Biles at the Olympics on Channel Nine Down Under. The action begins on Sunday, July 27 at 7:40pm AEST with the women’s qualifiers for Team USA, and ends on Monday, August 5.

See the Channel Nine TV schedule here for further information.

A free streaming option for cord-cutters is 9Now. Providing 40 channels of live and on-demand programming, the Australian streaming service is completely FREE. All you need to do is create an account using your email and password.

Alternatively, purchasing the Stan Sport add-on on top of a basic Stan plan might be tempting for avid followers of the Olympics. Stan Sport provides a HD, ad-free experience for starters. Plus, it provides eight exclusive international Olympics channels to boot. New subscribers can get their base plan free for the first 30-days (beginning from AU$12 for Stan Basic), but Stan Sport is charged at AU$15 a month, with no free trial period available.

An Aussie out of the country? If you find yourself abroad when Simone Biles at the Olympics takes place, subscribe to a VPN to access regional services like 9Now or Stan and continue streaming like you were right back home.

How to watch Simone Biles at the Olympics online FREE in Canada

(Image credit: CBC)

Follow the incredible comeback of Simone Biles at the Olympics, with Team USA’s artistic gymnastics contests beginning on Sunday, July 28 almost daily until Monday, August 5 (see our full schedule below).

Not all rounds will be broadcast live on CBC. For instance, the women’s qualifying for subdivision 2 airs at 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT, four hours behind local time.

Check your local listings here for broadcast dates and times.

For cord-cutters, watch Simone Biles at the Olympics online with CBC Gem. Gem offers live streams of multiple channels, a round-the-clock Olympic Channel, and on-demand content. It’s 100% free to use, simply sign-up by creating an account.

If you’re currently vacationing abroad, you can subscribe to a VPN to access Canada-specific services and stream Simone Biles at the Olympics just as you would from home.

Simone Biles full Olympic schedule

July 28 : Women’s qualifying, subdivision 2 (11:40 CEST / 5:40 ET / 2:40 PT)

: Women’s qualifying, subdivision 2 (11:40 CEST / 5:40 ET / 2:40 PT) July 30: Women’s team final (18:15 CEST / 12:15 ET / 9:15 PT)

Women’s team final (18:15 CEST / 12:15 ET / 9:15 PT) August 1: Women’s all-around final (18:15 CEST / 12:15 ET / 9:15 PT)

Women’s all-around final (18:15 CEST / 12:15 ET / 9:15 PT) August 3: Women’s vault final (16:20 CEST / 10:20 ET / 7:20 PT)

Women’s vault final (16:20 CEST / 10:20 ET / 7:20 PT) August 4: Women’s uneven bars final (15:40 CEST / 9:40 ET / 6:40 PT)

Women’s uneven bars final (15:40 CEST / 9:40 ET / 6:40 PT) August 5: Women’s balance beam final (12:36 CEST / 6:36 ET / 3:36 PT)

Women’s balance beam final (12:36 CEST / 6:36 ET / 3:36 PT) August 5: Women’s floor exercise final (14:20 CEST / 8:20 ET / 5:20 PT)

