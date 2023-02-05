How To Watch Grammys 2023 Online And Stream Performances From Harry Styles And More Anywhere

How to watch Grammys 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: Sunday, February 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT Channel: CBS Stream: Paramount Plus (US, CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Grammy Awards 2023: preview

Join music industry royalty as they gather for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony and hope to walk away clutching one of those solid gold gramophones. With performances from Harry Styles, and Olivia Rodrigo announced to be presenting one of this year's awards, we've got all the details on how to tune in and watch the Grammys 2023 online from anywhere.

Of the 91 categories artists could pluck an award from, every year eyes are on the four main general awards, in which musicians from any genre of music are eligible. These include: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Beyoncé has raked in the most Grammy nominations this year with a total of nine, including in three of the four main categories. Kendrick Lamar sits just behind with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile have seven apiece.

Harry Styles' "As It Was" is up for both Song and Record of the Year, and those tuning in are likely to be treated to a performance of the nominated hit as Styles is latest confirmed to be giving a live performance. He features alongside Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, and Sam Smith and Kim Petra, who are also set to take to the stage at the Grammys.

Watch Grammys 2023 in the US

Want to see your favorite music artists brushing shoulders, making small talk, and scooping up one of the biggest accolades in the industry? Tune into CBS on Sunday, February 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT to see who take home the golden gramophone for Record of the Year and so on.

CBS comes as a part of most cable packages, with the option to login into the CBS Website to live stream the Grammys if you can't tune in on linear TV.

For those who've cut the cord, you can also subscribe to its on-demand platform Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) to watch all the awards action live.

How to watch the Grammys from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to tune into CBS, for instance, you can still watch the Grammy Awards 2023 just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus are only available to their respective countries, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Who is performing at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards? Not simply an evening to award the biggest names and hits from the past year, it's also an opportunity to get a live taste of the biggest talents in the industry. Performers confirmed include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras who will perform "Unholy" together. Many are also hoping we might get surprise performances from Beyoncé and/or Adele, who both won over their dedicated fan base with the release of two long awaited albums.

When are the Grammys 2023? The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are taking place on Sunday, February 5 at the Cypto.com Area in LA, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Grammy 2023 nominations

Find the full list of nominations on the Grammy's website (opens in new tab)