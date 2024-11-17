How To Watch I’m A Celebrity 2024 Online And Live Stream Every Episode For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch I’m a Celebrity 2024 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, November 17 at 9pm GMT New episodes: every day for the next three weeks Channel: ITV1 Free stream: watch on ITVX (UK) live or on-demand Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch I’m a Celebrity Season 24: Preview

Reserve your seat on the sofa because ITV’s premiere reality TV endurance test is about to begin! BAFTA-winning hosts Ant and Dec are putting another group of pampered celebs through their paces as they face gruelling Bushtucker Trials and all the creepy-crawlies the Australian jungle can throw at them. Don’t miss a single episode with our guide below, which explains how to watch I’m a Celebrity 2024 online and for free on ITVX from anywhere.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here! is one of the UK’s most recognisable reality TV series, airing every year since 2002 and hosted by the brilliant Geordie duo, Ant and Dec. The British public absolutely love watching bug-munching celebs go native, and, for three weeks a year, around 10 million viewers tune in as contestants exchange luxuries like personal chefs and king size mattresses for back pain and a steady diet of miscellaneous animal anuses. Oh, but it’s so much fun to watch them squirm!

This year’s line-up includes a former WAG, a dancing queen, one TikTok star, a panellist from Loose Women, and a pop star. Yes, parachuting into the jungle are Coleen Rooney, Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabusi, social media personality GK Barry, journalist Jane Moore, and McFly band member Danny Jones, among others.

As usual, they can earn “Dingo Dollars” to gain treats, in addition to completing the iconic Bushtucker Trials. These stomach-churning tasks are either mental, such as facing their fears of snakes, or gastronomical, as they fight their gag-reflex to keep down nauseating concoctions like puréed bull testicles to win meals. Those with the stomach for it just might win the admiration of the public, who’ll be voting to decide which celebrity deserves to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.

Who’ll have a breakdown and who’ll slum it in style? Catch each jaw-dropping episode with the following guide, detailing everything to know about how to watch I’m a Celebrity Season 24 online and its companion show from anywhere.

Watch I’m a Celebrity 2024 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

The celebs’ jungle ordeal is about to begin! Viewers can watch I’m a Celebrity 2024 on ITV1 from Sunday, November 17, or through streaming service ITVX, with episodes airing every day at 9pm GMT.

And, if you’re hungry for behind-the-scenes gossip, interviews, and more, companion show I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked is broadcast on ITV2 at 10.45 pm GMT, immediately after the main show ends.

ITV1 and TV2 are free-to-air channels in the UK, though they requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch I’m a Celebrity from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I’m a Celebrity online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch I’m a Celebrity as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for I’m a Celebrity Season 24, head to ITVX.

Can I watch I’m a Celebrity Season 24 in the US, Canada, or Australia?

The UK version of I’m a Celebrity is exclusive to ITV, so fans of the show traveling overseas will be blocked from connecting to ITVX without a VPN.

The hit reality TV programme does have international adaptations abroad, though, with the show being produced in countries like Australia and Canada. But, perhaps too similar to CBS hit Survivor, the US version was cancelled back in 2009.

A UK resident currently out of the country? You can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Everything you need to know about I’m a Celebrity 2024

Who Are The I'm A Celebrity 2024 Contestants?

The 12 contestants expected to enter the I'm a Celebrity jungle are:

Alan Halsall, Coronation Street actor

Barry McGuigan, former professional boxer and promoter

Coleen Rooney, media personality and Wayne Rooney’s wife

Danny Jones, McFly singer and lead guitarist

Dean McCullough, BBC Radio One presenter

GK Barry, social media personality

Jane Moore, journalist and Loose Women panellist

Melvin Odoom, television and radio presenter

Oti Mabuse, professional dancer and Dancing on Ice judge

Tula “Tulisa” Contostavlos, N-Dubz singer

Maura Higgins, Irish TV presenter (TBC)

Reverend Richard Coles, Church of England priest (TBC)

