How To Watch Joan Online And Stream Sophie Turner Crime Drama For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Joan Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: September 29 (UK), October 2 (US) Free stream: on ITVX US stream: available on The CW via FuboTV or The CW website (release date TBC) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch Joan: Synopsis

Sophie Turner (Games of Thrones) plays criminal mastermind Joan in this 6-part drama for ITVX, based on the real-life exploits of the UK’s most successful jewel thief. Set in 1980s London and an era of greed, Culture Club, Margaret Thatcher and cocaine, prepare for a rollercoaster ride through the life of one of London’s greatest felons. Read our guide below and watch Joan online free and from anywhere in the world.

Created by Anna Symon (The Essex Serpent) and adapted from Hannington’s 2004 memoir I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief, the series follows Turner as Joan Hannington, the savvy fraudster whose life careened from hardship – poverty, raising a young daughter with an abusive partner – to unbelievable riches, as she stole millions of dollars' worth of diamonds by gulping them down like Spaghettios.

Alongside Turner as the glamorous, fur coat-wearing criminal, Joan features Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead) as Boisie Hannington, an illicit antiques dealer that Joan falls head over heels for. Meanwhile, Gershwyn Eustache Jr. (I May Destroy You) plays an old acquaintance called Albie, Laura Aikman is Albie's wife Val, and Kirsty J. Curtis (Hulu’s Harlots) stars as Joan’s older sister, Nancy.

It sounds like an outrageously entertaining story, anchored by a career-defining role from Hannington that's got "awards contender" written all over it. Stream the series now with our guide below, which details how to watch Joan online – and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Joan online free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

The highly anticipated Joan starring Sophie Turner lands will premiere on free-to-air channel ITV1 on Sunday, September 29 at 9pm BST. New episodes will then air on Mondays and Sundays at the same time for its six episode run. Alternatively, all six episodes will be made available on ITVX on the morning of September 29.

ITVX, ITV’s streaming platform, is 100% free to watch with a valid TV licence. All you need to do is register for an account, by providing an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA).

A Brit abroad? You don't have to wait to watch - simply use a VPN to access ITV back home.

How to watch Joan online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Joan and stream the crime drama series just like you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address so you can watch UK TV online, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Joan as if you were at home with a VPNTry out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Joan, head to ITVX.

Watch Joan online for free in the US

(Image credit: The CW)

Joan will get its US release on The CW just a few days after the UK, airing on Wednesday, October 2 at 9pm ET / PT. New episodes will air on a weekly basis on the same day for its six episode run. That means the final episode is likely to air on November 6.

It’s easy to watch for viewers with The CW as part of a satellite or cable package. But if you’ve cut the cord, the great news is that you can catch episodes online via the CW website the following day. You'll be able to watch ASAP with your cable login, or you can wait a week and watch for free.

Alternatively, there are a few great OTT platforms that provide a live stream of The CW channel.

FuboTV is a comprehensive cable-replacement service. Not only does it provide The CW so that you can watch episodes of Joan live as they air, but it's got the largest and most varied selection of channels – including ABC, FOX, ESPN, NBC, FX, MTV and Bravo.

Fubo's entry-level Pro plan provides subscribers with over 140 channels for a very reasonable $79.99 a month – but new subscribers can enjoy its FREE FuboTV trial deal before paying a thing.

Alternatively, the Hulu with Live TV package has dozens of channels, including The CW, and provides access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, all for $76.99 a month.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Joan through ITVX.

Can I watch Joan online in Canada?

There’s no word yet whether Joan will find a broadcast partner in Canada. It’s possible that, similar to a number of other ITV dramas like Crime and Vera, it could land on Anglophile streaming service BritBox in the Great North. But for the time being, Canadian fans of British crime dramas will have to wait. We’ll update this space as soon as get new information.

Currently away from home? UK citizens abroad can download a VPN and still connect to the services they use back home, no matter where they are.

Can I watch Joan online in Australia?

Joan doesn’t appear to be heading to the Antipodes anytime soon. And though there aren't any immediate plans to air the series in Australia, ITV's recent hit Archie – about the troubled life of Hollywood star Carey Grant – was uploaded to BritBox in Australia. So we wouldn’t be surprised to find Joan there too later in the year.

Out of the country? You don’t need to worry about missing Joan. With a VPN you can overcome geo-blocks and watch the same TV shows and movies you’d stream from the comfort of home.

Joan Trailer

Joan Official Trailer | ITV - YouTube Watch On

Joan Cast: