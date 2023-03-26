How To Watch Succession Season 4 Online And Stream The Final Season Where You Are

How to watch Succession Season 4

Watch Succession Season 4: synopsis

Business hours are almost over as the critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning HBO series begins its last 10-episode season. The biting black comedy-drama about the dysfunctional Roy family has raked in dozens of awards, including Golden Globe wins for Brian Cox, Jeremey Strong, and Sarah Snook. As it races towards its epic conclusion, we're bracing ourselves for one final boardroom battle royale. Catch all the drama with our guide below, explaining how to watch Succession Season 4 online.

Disloyalty, betrayal, psychological manipulation: Succession is a grimly funny manifesto on why not to go into business with your family. As Season 4 begins, Kendall’s legal case against Logan (Cox) has imploded, and the Roy sibling’s only hope of preventing the acquisition of Waystar Royco was sabotaged by Shiv’s weaselly husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

Locked out of company control as Logan prepares to hand over his billion-dollar business to Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård), Kendall, Shiv and Roman are banding together to take on their overbearing father. But, even in his 80s, Logan the Lion shows no signs of rolling over: announcing plans to create something “bigger, faster, wilder", and threatening to crush all of his enemies underfoot.

Who will inherit the Waystar Royco throne? And will Kendall, Shiv and Roman be left empty-handed except for their pink slips? Find out now and watch Succession Season 4 online with our streaming guide below.

Watch Succession Season 4 online in the US

(Image credit: HBO Max)

We’ve reached the endgame of the critically acclaimed HBO drama. The fourth and final season of Succession will debut on HBO on Sunday, March 26, with new episodes airing weekly at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. HBO comes as a part of most cable packages.

Cord-cutters will find episodes added to streaming service HBO Max (opens in new tab) the very same day.

You can subscribe to HBO Max with plans starting from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab), but to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, opt for its pricier $15.99 a month plan. Or save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates (opens in new tab) ($99.99 or $149.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Succession Season 4 in Australia for free

(Image credit: Binge)

You can catch Succession Season 4 on Binge (opens in new tab) from Monday, March 27, with episodes available to stream by 12pm AEDT. If you’re new to the service, you could even watch the show – and other hit series and films – for free.

With Binge you can stream shows like Succession at your leisure and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. And that's after Binge's very generous 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) period.

Watch Succession Season 4 in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

For UK viewers, Succession Season 4 will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic. Brits are able to watch the show concurrently with US audiences at 2am BST every Monday, or at the far less anti-social time of 9pm BST in the evening.

Sky TV packages start from £24 a month (opens in new tab). For a more flexible streaming option, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass, which costs £9.99 a month with the option to cancel anytime.

Watch Succession Season 4 in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Crave is the place get all HBO imports in Canada - and that includes Succession Season 4, the final part of Jesse Armstrong’s sharply written and ferociously acted comedy-drama series.

Like in the US, it premiers on Sunday, March 26 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with new episodes arriving at the same time each week.

You have a choice of two plans to subscribe to with Crave. Crave Mobile is its cheapest plan at $9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. Crave Total costs $19.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices and download for offline viewing.

Succession Season 4 trailer

What is the Succession Season 4 episode release schedule? · Episode 1: "The Munsters" – March 26 · Episode 2: "Rehearsal" – April 2 · Episode 3 – “Connor’s Wedding” – April 9 · Episode 4 – Title TBC – April 16 · Episode 5 – Title TBC – April 23 · Episode 6 – Title TBC – April 30 · Episode 7 – Title TBC – May 7 · Episode 8 – Title TBC – May 14 · Episode 9 – Title TBC – May 21 · Episode 10 – Title TBC – May 28