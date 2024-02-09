How To Watch Suncoast And Stream Sundance Film Festival Darling Online

How To Watch Suncoast Online

Watch Suncoast: Synopsis

They may come in all shapes and sizes, but if we asked you to think of a quintessential Sundance Film Festival movie, you'd probably come up with a list including the likes of Little Miss Sunshine, Napoleon Dynamite and (500) Days of Summer. Low-budget films with a pin-sharp script, a heart of gold, and producing tears of laughter and sadness.

Suncoast is the latest Sundance darling to join that lineage – a feelgood coming of age story from first-time director Laura Chinn.

Relative newcomer Nico Parker (Dumbo) plays Doris, Chinn's semi-autobiographical avatar. The shadow of her brother Max's brain cancer has lingered large over her childhood, and Doris frequently feels starved for attention from her mother Kristine (three-time Oscar-nominee Laura Linney). That's only exacerbated when Max is admitted to a new hospice (the titular Suncoast), leaving the teenager to begin finding positive reinforcement from other sources.

We're talking new friends, boys, and parties – all of which Kristine would surely not approve. Plus, an unlikely friendship with grieving widower Paul (played by Hollywood royalty Woody Harrelson), who helps Doris unlock the suffocating emotions that have hitherto prevented her from fully embracing adolescence.

As Doris learns to love her life, will insurmountable barriers build between daughter and mother?

Not to be overshadowed by her more experienced cast members, it looks like a star-making turn from Parker in the central role – a spitting image of real-life mom and actress Thandiwe Newton. Find out how to watch Suncoast online from Friday, February 9 on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in other corners of the globe.

How to watch Suncoast in the US

Suncoast drops on Hulu on Friday, February 9.

A Hulu subscription starts from only $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for a whole year) if you don't mind ads, or $17.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial.

Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $76.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+. You can pay more to remove ads.

Watch Suncoast online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus , there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering Hulu and Disney Plus start at $7.99 each on their own, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Throwing in everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons together with the huge Hulu catalog, that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $14.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Duo and Trio Premium plan options.

Watch Suncoast online in Canada

Film fans in Canada can watch Suncoast on Disney Plus as it becomes available from Friday, February 9.

Not yet a subscriber? You can get Disney Plus from $7.99 a month with its ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard ($11.99 a month / $119.99 a year) or Premium ($14.99 a month / $149.99 a year) plans.

How to watch Suncoast in the UK

The UK is another territory where Suncoast will be streamed on the House of Mouse. It lands on Disney Plus on Friday, February 9.

The Disney Plus price in the UK now starts from £4.99 a month with the introduction of an ad-supported plan. Alternatively you can continue an ad-free experience and pay £7.99 a month for its Standard plan. For 4K streams you'll need the Premium plan, which costs £10.99 a month.

Both the Standard and Premium plan have the option of signing up for a year in advance and getting 12 months for the price of 10, costing £79.90 and £109.90 respectively.

Watch Suncoast in Australia

A Disney Plus subscription is what you need Down Under to watch Suncoast. It's set to hit the platform on Friday, February 9.

Go monthly for $13.99 or get a great saving by getting an annual plan for $113.99.

Suncoast Trailer

