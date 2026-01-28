There's A Fun Rumor Running Around About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, But I Fully Hope It Happens

If the litany of silly ads featuring Kendall Jenner or Andy Samberg dressed as Neil Diamond weren't enough of an indicator, Super Bowl LX is fast-approaching. While this means the world will get to see the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks square off once again in the big game, it also means Bad Bunny's much-discussed halftime show will happen. Amidst all the conversation surrounding it, there's a pretty fun rumor that popped up I want to see come true.

While campaigns have popped up in recent months to replace Bad Bunny or shame him for sitting at a baseball game, a new rumor has suggested another music star will take the stage with him. I think it'd be dope, so I'm really hoping that when Benito takes the stage, Cardi B is right behind him.

(Image credit: Cardi B YouTube)

Some People Think Cardi B Will Be A Guest Star During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Vegas Insider asked over 3,000 NFL fans about Bad Bunny's halftime performance, the songs they'd like to hear, and potential surprise guest stars they'd want to see. The results are interesting, considering Cardi B was the top choice by a wide margin (33%), and their song "I Like It" was also the top song chosen by fans that they wanted to hear (18%).

"I Like It," being the most requested song isn't surprising. It was Billboard's top song of 2018, beating out even Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" that same year. The single was acclaimed by many notable music outlets, in fact, and boasts over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify. It's Cardi's most-streamed song on the platform, though only the 6th most popular for Bad Bunny, according to Kworb. In any case, for an artist playing the hits during their halftime show, it would be a good idea to do this one.

(Image credit: 9 Mag TV)

Cardi B Will Likely Already Be At Super Bowl LX Thanks To Her NFL Boyfriend

While we don't know if Cardi B will be performing with Bad Bunny, there is a high likelihood she'll be at Super Bowl LX. The rapper is dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and has cheered on the team all season long, whether she was at home or in the owner's box with Robert Kraft.

More On Super Bowl LX (Image credit: Anheuser-Busch) Budweiser's 2026 Super Bowl Ad Goes Back To The Farm With Another Tear-Jerker Ad I'm Glad I Saw Before The Big Game

All this to say, even if there wasn't a previous plan to include Cardi B in the performance, it's now easier than ever to get her in the mix. I'm more apt to think that Cardi would've shown up for Bad Bunny's halftime show regardless of whether her beau made it to the Super Bowl or not. That said, she's rejected offers to perform in the past (via CBS News), so maybe the stars have aligned to get something we never would've seen otherwise.

I'm just hoping for an entertaining halftime show, especially after the bar was set last year with Kendrick Lamar taking a victory lap after winning his feud with Drake. I think many viewers will be watching to see if Bad Bunny makes any comments about the President of the United States and his administration, considering the general disapproval of allowing the Puerto Rican music star a platform during tense political times. We'll see how memorable the performance is and whether Cardi B graces the stage or not.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Super Bowl LX kicks off on Sunday, February 8th, on NBC and Peacock. It should be an entertaining night of television on all fronts, even if you aren't invested in which team ends up winning.