Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Delivered In Ways I Didn't Expect (And I Don't Speak Spanish)

Super Bowl LX's halftime show was about as publicized as any musical performance could be, and Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance ended up being worth all the talk. (Not so much the negative kind.) Whether viewers were familiar with his music or not, there was no avoiding the headlines leading up to the performance, to the point where even the President of the United States commented on it, and a counter-performance was set up headlined by Kid Rock.

I tuned in as someone who doesn't know much Spanish outside of the few phrases I learned taking the language in high school. Despite that, I enjoyed the halftime show quite a bit, and that's in large part thanks to special care that was put into making this a full-on entertainment spectacle, and not just a medley of global hits.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Pageantry And Visuals Were More Like A Broadway Musical

I felt that Kendrick Lamar raised the bar when it came to making more of the space allotted for Super Bowl halftime show, but Bad Bunny's production just blew that out of the water. This presentation didn't just utilize the space of the field intelligently, it turned it into something that felt more like a Broadway musical. I loved how it felt like Puerto Rico was brought onto the field in a way that felt organic, well-choreographed, and fun to watch! As Jon Hamm said, "You don't have to speak Spanish to feel that vibe."

(Image credit: NBC)

Bringing In Lady Gaga And Ricky Martin Were Great Choices For Guest Performers

I was only a little disappointed that the rumors of Cardi B performing in the Super Bowl weren't true, but she did appear onstage as other guest performers more than made up for it. Lady Gaga came out to perform "Die With A Smile" with a Latin music twist, and Ricky Martin also made an appearance singing “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii”, one of Bad Bunny's songs, rather than one of his hits.

Other notable appearances included Pedro Pascal, whose upcoming 2026 movie The Mandalorian & Grogu is headed to theaters. Jessica Alba was also a part of the fun, making for a solid celebration with some big non-musician stars onstage together.

(Image credit: NBC)

Bad Bunny's Performance Was All About Cultural Positivity Instead Of Politics

With all the chatter surrounding Bad Bunny and his halftime show, it would've been very easy for him to clap back and make a show that criticized the current political administration, and those who campaigned to see other performers get the opportunity instead. He did make such a statement at the Grammys a weekend prior, so the potential precedent was set.

Bad Bunny used his platform to highlight the things he loves about his home, Puerto Rico. Similar to his Album of the Year, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, the performance was a celebration of many things the U.S. territory is celebrated for, with a dance party on the field.

I may not speak Spanish or have all of Bad Bunny's lyrics committed to memory, but I understood the vibes of the show well enough. It was a celebration of culture, family, and things that everyone in the United States can relate to on some level. Who among us has never been to a family gathering, wedding, or just had a good time dancing? Unlike box seats at the Super Bowl, those are ideas that are relatable to just about everyone.

Readers are free to share their thoughts on Super Bowl LX, their favorite commercials, or on the result of the game in the comments. I can't say it's been a fun one to watch as a fan of the New England Patriots, but at least I have a memorable halftime show to look back on!