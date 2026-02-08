‘You Don’t Have To Speak Spanish To Feel That Vibe.’ Jon Hamm Addresses ‘Outrage’ Over Bad Bunny Performing At The Super Bowl

A major point of discussion in regard to Super Bowl LX has been the NFL’s decision to hire rapper and singer Bad Bunny as the halftime show performer. While there are many who’ve expressed excitement in regard to the Puerto Rican artist performing at the event, there’s been backlash from some who aren’t too pleased. Several celebrities have since lent their support to Bunny, and Jon Hamm can now be added to that list. The fan-favorite actor recently paid tribute to BB and acknowledged the “outrage” surrounding his hiring.

Jon Hamm is apparently a “huge” fan of the “Chambea” performer and has apparently forged a personal relationship with him. (The Mad Men actor even said the music star refers to him as “Jon Jamón.”) Just recently, Hamm penned a message in honor of BB for Air Mail, in which he reflected on seeing the rapper perform live in Puerto Rico. Hamm gushed about the experience, calling it “epic,” before revealing that he’s had a lot of Bunny songs on his Spotify Wrapped list. The Emmy winner then shared these sentiments:

All of this is to say that I can’t wait for Bad Bunny’s halftime show, and I think everyone else should be just as thrilled. Looking past the ridiculous and performative ‘outrage’ coming from the right about having the No. 1 streamed artist in the world—who just won Album of the Year at the Grammys—perform at the Super Bowl, I will simply say that Benito deserves to be there. He deserves to be there in the same way Kendrick did last year and the Dre-Snoop West Coast medley deserved to celebrate Los Angeles a few years back.

Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Ocasio – was confirmed as the headliner for the SB halftime show this past September. Shortly after the announcement, politicians, including U.S. President Donald Trump, blasted the decision to have Ocasio perform. More recently, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville accused the NFL of being “too woke” by having the “Where She Goes” singer perform. A petition was even started to have Ocasio replaced with George Strait.

Those who’ve expressed opposition to Ocasio’s hiring argue that they would prefer to have someone of American descent. Of course, the Grammy winner – being a citizen of U.S. territory Puerto Rico – is American. NFL players have also weighed in, with some on board for the rapper performing and others not being as keen due to unfamiliarity or a desire for someone else to perform. Some have also taken issue with most of Ocasio’s songs being performed in Spanish. Jon Hamm addressed that critique as well:

Bad Bunny is writing the music that is speaking to our times. Not in a reflexive way, but in the way that art should speak to us: by motivating us to follow our better angels and avoid the contrarian, divisive, mean-spirited rhetoric that currently seems to be dominant in the culture. In a few words, Bad Bunny has led with positivity and love. Those feelings permeate the rhythms of his music and the pure joy of his lyrics. You don’t have to speak Spanish to feel that vibe. Benito has been the soundtrack to the last few years of my life. His music has been a beacon of light in these tremendously ominous times. I hope his light shines for many, many years and helps us all find the joy that he so effortlessly exudes.

As previously alluded to, the Your Friends and Neighbors star isn’t the only person to have supported Bad Bunny during this time. Jennifer Lopez was asked about the brouhaha and showed Bunny love while also acknowledging his status as “one of the top artists in the world right now.” Bunny’s Happy Gilmore 2 co-star, Adam Sandler, also showed love to him after he was selected to perform at the Super Bowl.

It seems likely that there are some who will continue to take issue with Bad Bunny performing at this year’s big game. On the other side of that equation, though, it’s evident that Jon Hamm and a number of others remain in his corner. Check out the Super Bowl LX, which airs this evening, Sunday, February 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans can also stream it using a Peacock subscription.