Fans Can’t Stop Talking About The Messy Timing Of Kendall Jenner’s Super Bowl Ad With Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

The Kardashian-Jenner family members have proven many times over the years that they’re OK making fun of themselves, whether that’s in Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue or Kendall Jenner’s response to “cucumbergate.” So, many fans thought it was hilarious when we learned the model was doing a Super Bowl ad centered around the “Kardashian Curse.” But people are now calling out the “messy” timing, as the ad ended up airing immediately before her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

There was immediate backlash after Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, with critics accusing the Super Bowl of being too “woke.” and Turning Point USA ultimately sponsoring an alternate halftime show. With all of that in mind, fans thought it was absolutely wild that Kendall Jenner’s commercial about profiting off of the downfall of her exes would hit the airwaves moments before the halftime performance began. One fan posted on social media:

Shady asf to put Kendall Jenner in a commercial right before Benito’s performance😭😭😭

This sentiment was echoed in other posts, as those watching Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show said:

Also showing Kendall before the half time show was soooo messy – VeezyFbaybeh

– VeezyFbaybeh The Kendall Jenner commercial before Bad Bunny’s performance I’m crying??? – livingformlk

Now, to be fair to Kendall Jenner, I’m assuming she had no control over when her Fanatics Sportsbook ad aired during the big game (which streamed live with a Peacock subscription), and the commercial does specify the curse befalling her pro athlete exes. However, non-athletes like Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson have also been roped into the Kardashian Curse in the past. (Don’t worry, Pete’s doing just fine.)

Some fans were still wary to believe the timing was accidental, with one posting:

A Kendall Jenner ad right before Bad Bunny performs. pic.twitter.com/TFbgxJ40j4February 9, 2026

Kendall Jenner was actually in the building for the performance. She was seen moving to the beat while standing hand-in-hand with Hailey Bieber, as other celebrities like Tyler the Creator, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton took in the show around her.

I’m happy to say, the Kardashian Curse had no effect whatsoever on Bad Bunny’s performance, as the Puerto Rican artist delivered a show that celebrated the different cultures that make up America, avoiding politics and spreading the message that love is stronger than hate. Jon Hamm previously said you didn’t have to speak Spanish to feel the vibe, and that was echoed by another fan who wrote:

The Kendall Jenner gambling commercial saying all her ex-boyfriends are cursed and start losing after dating her is a lie because her ex, Bad Bunny, just won the Super Bowl.

I definitely agree with the sentiment. As for the actual game, the Seattle Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots for a final score of 29-13. Can Kendall Jenner be blamed for the Pats’ downfall, since that’s who she put her money on with Fanatics Sportsbook? I’m not sure of any ex-boyfriends she has on the team.

Also, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner tried to reverse the curse by placing bets for the Seahawks, and we really can’t let Rob Gronkowski off the hook here either.

Stay tuned to the 2026 TV schedule as we wait for an update on The Kardashians Season 8, and in the meantime you can stream the rest of the series with a Hulu subscription.