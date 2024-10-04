How To Watch The Cleaner Season 3 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Cleaner Season 3 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, October 4 New Episodes: 9.30pm BST every Friday Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream: BritBox (Release date TBC) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Cleaner Season 3: Preview

In life, only two things are certain: death and taxes. That’s (mostly) good news for Paul “Wicky” Wickstead, whose business is scrubbing blood and viscera out of the furnishings of the recently deceased. Created by and starring Greg Davies, the BBC’s hit dark comedy returns with more grisly crime scenes and an even bigger cast of guest stars. Read below for our guide explaining how to watch The Cleaner Season 3 online and for free on BBC iPlayer now.

The BAFTA-nominated Davies (Cuckoo, Man Down) is a delight as Wicky, the crime scene cleaner who often wonders whether donning a hazmat suit and wading around in human remains was like, the best career move. And while carrying out his macabre duties – corrosive cleaning agents and one finger bin in tow – he gets chatting to a wealth of characters from a variety of backgrounds, and each more bat-shit crazy than the last.

The Cleaner was one of the UK’s most-watched scripted comedies. It’s no wonder. From Davies’ grizzled yet affable demeanor, and the amusing, though admittedly icky, conceit of a man breezily sweeping up body parts, it strikes an entertaining balance between comedy and drama. Plus, it’s a “who’s who” of TV talent. Among this season’s many guest stars are Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary), Ben Willbond (BBC sitcom Ghosts), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), and Philippa Dunne (Motherland), all popping up as eccentric oddballs related to the dearly departed.

From death by grand piano, an “epically grumpy” lighthouse keeper off the coast of Ireland, and a Community Centre that turns out to be a viper’s nest of old women with bitter rivalries, Davies’ line of work continues to lead him into some hilarious – and typically outrageous – situations this season.

Catch the all-new season now with the following guide, outlining how to watch The Cleaner Season 3 online with BBC iPlayer and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Cleaner Season 3 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

If you live in the UK, you can watch The Cleaner Season 3 on BBC One from Friday, October 4 at 9.30pm BST. New episodes will then air at the same time each week. Alternatively, stream the show on BBC iPlayer where all episodes are now available to stream.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Cleaner online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Cleaner online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Cleaner as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Cleaner, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I Watch Nightsleeper in the US?

As of yet, there’s no Season 3 release date confirmed for the US. The first two seasons of the hit Brit show are currently available on BritBox though ($8.99 a month after your 7-day free trial), and this is where you should expect to find all-new episodes in the upcoming months.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Can I watch The Cleaner Season 3 in Canada?

While BritBox is the home of Greg Davies’ hit comedy in North America, its release date in the region typically lags a few months behind the UK. Once we have more information on its Canadian debut, we’ll update you with the latest information here.

A subscription to BritBox costs CA$10.99 a month, or CA$109.99 a year. But if you’re new to the platform, you can try out the platform’s 7-day free trial before parting with a single solitary dime.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Can I watch The Cleaner Season 3 online free in Australia?

Aussies will have to wait to watch The Cleaner Season 3, with no sign of an impending streaming release right now. Until then, those based Down Under can enjoy the first two seasons on BritBox (AU$9.99 a month after the 7-day free trial), while ABC iView currently has all of Season 1 available to stream free of charge.

The Cleaner Season 3 Trailer

The Cleaner Series 3 | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

The Cleaner Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

The Cleaner Season 3: Episode 1, “The Reunion” – Friday, October 4

The Cleaner Season 3: Episode 2, “The Baby” – Friday, October 11

The Cleaner Season 3: Episode 3, “The Committee” – Friday, October 18

The Cleaner Season 3: Episode 4, “The Lighthouse” – Friday, October 25

The Cleaner Season 3: Episode 5, “The Housekeeper” – Friday, November 1

The Cleaner Season 3: Episode 6, “The Wedding” – Friday, November 8

Who Is In The Cast Of The Cleaner Season 3? Greg Davies as Paul "Wicky" Wickstead Zita Sattar as Ruth Ben Willbond as Justin Rosie Cavaliero as Marnie Steve Pemberton as Donald Vicki Pepperdine as Caroline Gemma Whelan as Lara Philippa Dunne as Margaret Derek Griffiths as Bill Conleth Hill as Brennan Sharon Rooney as Sue Harry Peacock as Bob Mammot Rebekah Staton as Vivien Mammot Faye Campbell as Coleen