How To Watch The Death Of Bunny Munro Online And Stream The Black Comedy Starring Matt Smith From Anywhere

How To Watch The Death of Bunny Munro Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, November 20 (all episodes) Streaming Options: Sky / NOW (UK) | Binge (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Death of Bunny Munro: Preview

He’s played a psychotic yuppie, a hot-headed Targaryen prince, and a Time Lord with anger issues. But BAFTA-winner Matt Smith may have taken on his most unhinged role yet in the darkly comic The Death of Bunny Munro. Adapted from Nick Cave’s sophomore novel, he stars as the titular lothario, a sex-addict whose nine-year-old son is foisted on him when his mother dies. Promising both gasps and laughs, we explain below how to watch The Death of Bunny Munro and binge all six episodes from anywhere when it debuts.

Exec produced by Cave, and featuring an original score from the Bad Seeds frontman in collaboration with Warren Ellis, The Death of Bunny Munro is an outrageous, tender, and occasionally squirm-inducing exploration of generational trauma and troubled father-son relationships. Fear and Loathing in Sussex, perhaps? Smith describes Bunny as utterly charming, yet “chaotic and mad and selfish and bonkers”. And he only spirals after the mother of his son (Sarah Greene) tragically dies.

That leaves him the sole caregiver to Bunny Junior (Rafael Mathé in his TV debut), his doting ride-or-die as they embark on a wild road trip around the Sussex coast, and attempting to cope with their loss: Bunny compulsively bedding women while selling cosmetics door-to-door, while his grieving son converses with his mother’s ghost. It’s not long before social care are involved, concerned about the effect that Bunny Munro's nomadic and errant lifestyle is having on the kid – particularly worrying as a serial killer lopes their way across Brighton. Eventually, he's left with an ultimatum: become a better parent, or lose everything…including his grip on reality.

Produced by Clerkenwell Films, who bowled critics over with the acclaimed Baby Reindeer last year, the phantom of toxic masculinity haunts The Death of Bunny Munroe, leaving our troubled anti-hero to reckon with his own demons (real and metaphorical), not least his relationship to his own father, Bunny Senior, and played in a neat bit of casting by Shameless star David Threlfall (a.k.a. Frank Gallagher).

Dark yet tender, and compelling performed, you won’t want to miss this Sky Original drama. You can find out how to watch The Death of Bunny Munro with the following guide, and stream every episode from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch The Death of Bunny Munro in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Strap in for this bonkers Sky Original series. UK viewers will be able to watch The Death of Bunny Munro and enjoy all six episodes from Thursday, November 20. It’ll be available to stream either on Sky, or through its on-demand service NOW. Plus, it’ll receive a weekly linear release every Thursday evening on Sky Atlantic.

Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll need the Entertainment pass, which currently provides two options: accept a 12-month minimum term membership at £4.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel any time you like.

A UK viewer abroad? If you want to connect to a streaming service like NOW while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch The Death of Bunny Munro online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Death of Bunny Munro online just as you would at home.

While services like NOW block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Death of Bunny Munro online as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including NOW. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $2.29 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for NOW, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - to watch The Death of Bunny Munro, go to NOW or Sky Go.

How to watch The Death of Bunny Munro online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Good news! Aussies can watch The Death of Bunny Munro online, in line with the show’s UK release on Thursday, November 20 and exclusively with a Binge subscription. You can also catch episodes via Foxtel’s linear Showcase channel, every Thursday from 8.30pm AEDT.

Not used Binge before? There’s a 7-day free trial available to members new to the service. When that ends, you’ll pay out as little as AU$10 a month for the platform’s entry-level subscription.

Those traveling outside Australia right now can purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you are.

Can I watch The Death of Bunny Munro in the US?

For the time being, the US rights to The Death of Bunny Munro haven’t been acquired Stateside. That means Matt Smith fans outside the UK will have to wait to watch this darkly compelling Sky Original series.

However, if you’re a Brit abroad, simply download a VPN to mask your IP address and connect to your services back home, leaving you free to stream The Death of Bunny Munro without delay.

Can I watch The Death of Bunny Munro in Canada?

As mentioned above, there’s been no confirmation that The Death of Bunny Munro has been picked up for broadcast, or by any streaming services, in North America. But that could change, so check back here in the coming months for the latest information.

A UK resident visiting the Great North? Purchase a VPN like Nord VPN and access your paid streaming services no matter where you’re currently based.

The Death of Bunny Munro, Trailer

The Death of Bunny Munro | Starring Matt Smith | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Death of Bunny Munro, cast

Matt Smith as Bunny Munro

Rafael Mathé as Bunny Junior

Sarah Greene as Libby

Johann Myers as Poodle

Robert Glenister as Geoffrey

Alice Feetham as Yvonne

David Threlfall as Bunny Munro Snr

Lindsay Duncan as Doris Pennington

Elizabeth Berrington as Charlotte Parnovar

The Death of Bunny Munro, Episode Release Schedule

All six episodes of limited series will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW from Thursday, November 20:

The Death of Bunny Munro – Episode 1: Thursday, November 20

The Death of Bunny Munro – Episode 2: Thursday, November 20

The Death of Bunny Munro – Episode 3: Thursday, November 20

The Death of Bunny Munro – Episode 4: Thursday, November 20

The Death of Bunny Munro – Episode 5: Thursday, November 20

The Death of Bunny Munro – Episode 6: Thursday, November 20