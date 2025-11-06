How To Watch I Love LA Online And Stream HBO’s New Comedy Drama Series From Anywhere Now

How To Watch I Love LA Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Sunday, November 2 (US, CA) New Episodes: every Sunday at 10:30pm ET/PT US Stream: HBO Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | HBO Max (AU) | Sky/NOW (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch I Love LA: Preview

Rachel Sennott is ready for her close-up. The star of raunchy, acid-tongued films like Bottoms (2023) and Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) is about to hit the big time with I Love LA: an eight-part series for HBO that she created and executive produced, and which follows a group of friends as they strive for love and success in the City of Angels. Intrigued? Below we have everything you need to know about how to watch I Love LA online, no matter where you are in the world.

For those anticipating an obsequious ode to the titular city, rest assured: that title should be read with one eyebrow quizzically raised. Like Lena Dunham’s Girls, I Love LA is based on Sennott’s experiences in her late twenties, in particular her unhappy transition from NYC to North Hollywood mid-COVID for an ABC sitcom that was quickly cancelled. And, intentional or otherwise, the title conjures up the 1983 Randy Newman track which, although outwardly espousing the California lifestyle, carried a critical undercurrent.

Given Sennott’s satiric comic instincts, I Love LA is bound to be more than a little bit salty. The eight-part series follows Sennott as Maia, an aspiring talent manager who’s just hit 30, and her co-dependent group of friends, including nepo-baby Alani (True Whitaker) and celebrity stylist Charlie (Jordan Firstman). Despite her efforts, Maia’s career has stalled - “promotions are tough” her boss pouts behind her desk while getting her nails done.

So when former college bestie Tallulah (Odessa A’zion) turns up at her apartment after ditching her years ago, despite Maia being responsible for her social media stardom, buried resentments arise. Her return also causes a juvenile regression in Maia that her well-grounded boyfriend Dylan (Josh Hutcherson), a Spanish teacher with no interest in vacuous celebrity, can’t quite understand.

Taking an outrageously honest look of Gen Z life in Los Angeles and the heart and humiliation necessary to succeed, I Love LA promises a messy reality check to Hollywood’s sanitized glamour, with a few tongue-in-cheek A-list appearances thrown in. Think FX’s Adults, or HBO’s groundbreaking Girls…but relocated to the West Coast.

Don’t miss HBO’s highly-anticipated new comedy: read on where we explain how to watch I Love LA online on HBO Max in the US and from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch I Love LA online in the US

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Enjoy a hearty dose of West Coast comedy. I Love LA will debut on HBO from Sunday, November 2, at 10:30pm ET/PT and with new episodes released the same time each week.

Cut the cord? Stream the series on HBO Max. Subscription start from $10.99 a month.

HBO Max is also available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The HBO Max add-on will cost $10.99 a month until you cancel.

How to watch I Love LA online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I Love LA online just as you would at home.

While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch I Love LA online as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. You can even get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 if you sign up today!

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for HBO Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - to watch I Love LA, head to HBO Max.

Watch I Love LA online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Looking for the next hit HBO comedy? Canadians can watch I Love LA with a Crave subscription when the show drops on Sunday, November 2, with new episodes available day and date with their US broadcast.

Crave has two different plans to choose from. Crave Standard with Ads is the most affordable at CA$11.99 a month, providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Premium tier, meanwhile, provides ad-free access, offline downloads, and four simultaneous streams for CA$22 per month.

If you're outside Canada when episodes arrive, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.

How to watch I Love LA online in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

The HBO comedy will bring some much-needed California sun to UK viewers. They’ll be able to watch I Love LA on either the Sky Comedy channel (at 10:15pm GMT) or with a NOW subscription, beginning from Wednesday, November 5 and with a new episode dropping each week.

Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, you can sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll want to pick the Entertainment pass, of which there are two price points currently: a 12-month minimum term membership at £4.99 a month, or a £9.99 a month plan with which you can cancel at any time.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like HBO Max while overseas, simply download a VPN and access the same great content you’d normally watch.

How to watch I Love LA online in Australia

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Living and streaming in Australia? You’ll want a HBO Max subscription to watch I Love LA online. Once signed up, you’ll be able to catch new episodes weekly beginning from Monday, November 2.

You’ll pay AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) for the Basic with Ads plan, which enables you to stream on two devices simultaneously and in full HD resolution. Pay AU$15.99 and upgrade to the Standard plan, which removes annoying ads and enables download functionality (up to 30), or, for an additional six Aussie dollars, pay AU$21.99 for the Premium option. That facilitates streaming to four devices, downloads, and top-notch features like 4K UHD streaming (where available).

A US citizen in Australia? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you’re located.

I Love LA Trailer

I Love LA | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

I Love LA Cast

Rachel Sennott as Maia

Odessa A'zion as Tallulah

Jordan Firstman as Charlie

True Whitaker as Alani

Josh Hutcherson as Dylan

Moses Ingram

Lauren Holt

Leighton Meester

Quenlin Blackwell

Elijah Wood

Josh Brener

Tim Baltz

Froy Gutierrez

Colin Woodell

I Love LA Episode Release Schedule (US, CA)

I Love LA – Episode 1: Sunday, November 2

I Love LA – Episode 2: Sunday, November 9

I Love LA – Episode 3: Sunday, November 16

I Love LA – Episode 4: Sunday, November 23

I Love LA – Episode 5: Sunday, November 30

I Love LA – Episode 6: Sunday, December 7

I Love LA – Episode 7: Sunday, December 14

I Love LA – Episode 8: Sunday, December 21