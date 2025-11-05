How To Watch All Her Fault Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Sarah Snook Starring Thriller For Free From Anywhere
A mother’s worst nightmare comes true in this compelling suburban thriller
How To Watch All Her Fault Online
Release Date: Thursday, November 6 (US, CA, AU) | Friday, November 7 (UK, NZ)
US Stream: Peacock TV (US)
Free Stream: TVNZ Plus (NZ)
International Streams: Sky TV / NOW (UK) | Amazon Prime with STACKTV (CA) | Binge (AU)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
All Her Fault: Preview
A mother’s young son vanishes without a trace in this heart-pounding thriller, adapted for Peacock from Andrea Mara’s best-selling novel. It’s every parent’s greatest fear, and Emmy winner Sarah Snook plays the terrified mum desperate to find her child and untangle the knotty mystery of his abduction. Featuring a stellar cast and filled with hair-raising revelations, it’s one series you’ll want to binge ASAP. You can do so now – and potentially for FREE – with our guide below detailing how to watch All Her Fault online and from anywhere with a VPN.
Written and created by Megan Gallagher (BBC crime drama Wolf, Norwegian series Seizure), All Her Fault is based on Mara’s acclaimed 2022 novel, which the Sunday Times praised for its “stunningly original plot,” and whose drama, the reviewer elaborated, “has its roots in the powerful emotions aroused by motherhood, leading to heartbreak and murder.” Oh yes, there are some high-stakes on this here wild-knuckle ride. And it all begins when Marissa (Snook), arriving to collect four-year-old Milo from his first playdate, is received with a blank-faced stare and the words: “there’s no Milo here.”
Detective McConville (End of Watch star Michael Peña) soon heads up a team investigating Milo’s disappearance. But the case is far more troubling than it first appears, full of dark secrets and hidden motives. No one is beyond suspicion. Not Marissa's husband Peter (Jake Lacy from The White Lotus), her best friend Jenny (Golden Globe-nominee Dakota Fanning), or Milo’s Nanny Lia (Abby Elliott, The Bear). Not even Marissa herself, who a journalist accuses of leveraging her son’s abduction for financial gain during an emotionally fraught press conference.
A superb A-list cast ratchet up the tension in this compelling mystery series, as one jaw-dropping twist after another leads us to the shocking truth about Milo’s disappearance. Dive in now and stream the whole show with the following guide, detailing how to watch All Her Fault online with a Peacock subscription in the US and 100% free in some other territories.
How to watch All Her Fault online for free
In New Zealand, All Her Fault arrives to stream on Friday, November 7 at 8am NZDT. All eight episodes will be available totally FREE via TVNZ Plus.
Signing up is quick, easy, and free of charge. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!
Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch every episode of All Her Fault for free.
How to watch All Her Fault from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch All Her Fault online just as you would at home.
While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch All Her Fault as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US, while Kiwi citizens wanting to dial in to TVNZ Plus will want a New Zealand server.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for All Her Fault, head to your home streaming service (Peacock in the US, TVNZ Plus in New Zealand, etc.)
How to watch All Her Fault online in the US
Get ready to binge this twisty-turny new mystery. US viewers can watch All her Fault exclusively on Peacock and stream all eight episodes from Thursday, November 6.
Grab a Peacock subscription from $10.99 to watch Peacock Originals like All Her Fault, plus live sports, hit films, and more. Alternatively, enable offline downloads and skip the commercials by opting for the Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.
Currently traveling abroad? Whether you’re a Kiwi trying to access TVNZ Plus, or an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.
How to watch All Her Fault online in the UK
Giving her first major post-Succession performance, UK viewers can watch All Her Fault and enjoy the new Sarah Snook-led series from Friday, November 7. The first four episodes will be available at debut with Sky TV or a NOW subscription, with the remaining four episodes rolling out weekly.
You can get Sky TV packages from £15 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, though, sign up for NOW's Entertainment pass. That typically costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time. But right now there’s a money-saving, £4.99 a month deal available. The caveat? It does mean being tied into a 12-month minimum contract.
An American citizen overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.
Watch All Her Fault online in Canada
Viewers in the Great North can watch All Her Fault and stream the nail-biting suburban thriller on the Showcase channel from Thursday, November 6 (time of broadcast TBC).
Don’t have cable? You can watch Showcase programming online with a subscription to STACKTV. Simply purchase it as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. Both Amazon Prime and STACKTV have free trial offers to new members (30-days and 14-days long respectively), after which you’ll pay CA$14.99 a month to keep STACKTV and CA$9.99 for Amazon Prime.
NB: if you're an American traveling north of the border who wants to access your Peacock account back home, you can do so with a VPN.
How to watch All Her Fault in Australia
Those Down Under can watch All Her Fault on Thursday, November 6 with a subscription to Binge, with all eight episodes released the very same day as in the US.
There’s a 7-day free trial available to members new to the service. When that ends, however, you’ll pay as little as AU$10 a month for the platform’s entry-level subscription.
Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.
All Her Fault Trailer
All Her Fault Episode Release Schedule
- All Her Fault: Episode 1 – Thursday, November 6
- All Her Fault: Episode 2 – Thursday, November 6
- All Her Fault: Episode 3 – Thursday, November 6
- All Her Fault: Episode 4 – Thursday, November 6
- All Her Fault: Episode 5 – Thursday, November 6
- All Her Fault: Episode 6 – Thursday, November 6
- All Her Fault: Episode 7 – Thursday, November 6
- All Her Fault: Episode 8 – Thursday, November 6
All Her Fault Cast
- Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine
- Jake Lacy as Peter
- Sophia Lillis as Carrie
- Michael Peña as Detective McConville
- Dakota Fanning as Jenny
- Abby Elliott as Lia
- Jay Ellis as Colin
- Thomas Cocquerel as Richie
Is All Her Fault The Same As The Stolen Girl?
No, they’re completely different shows. But the books they’re based on share a near-identical premise. The Stolen Girl arrived on Hulu earlier this year, and was based on Catherine Moulton’s 2020 novel about a young girl who’s kidnapped from her play date and whose disappearance sparks a Europe-wide rescue mission. All Her Fault, meanwhile, was based on Andrea Mara's 2022 book and will be exclusive to Peacock.
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
