How To Watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 Online And Stream For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, December 19 Time: 9pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free Stream: Stream live or on catch-up on BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024: Preview

A regular sight on the BBC's festive schedule, The Great Christmas Sewing Bee is back for 2024. And it’s not just the show making its return as Sara Pascoe steps back into hosting duties after handing the reins to Kiell Smith-Bynoe for Season 10. With four celebs looking to stitch, seam and snip their way to victory, read on below as we explain how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee online and for free with BBC iPlayer and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

It’s hard not to be delighted by the sight of four famous faces surrounded by Christmas trees undertaking one of Britain's cosiest pursuits as an energetic Pascoe encourages them every step of the way. And if some easy comfort watching is your go to during the holidays, you’ll struggle to find better than Sewing Bee’s Christmas special.

The four celebrities tasked with various testing textiles are Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins, EastEnders actor Kellie Bright, comedian Fatiha El Ghorri and Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby. Throughout the special they’ll be putting their twist on an advent calendar, turning an adult onesie into a fun festive children’s costume, and creating a bespoke party outfit inspired by their favourite Christmas number one.

Last year’s special saw 80s popstar Toyah Wilcox fare far better than her Strictly run, taking home the trophy after stitching up a stunning Snow Queen inspired outfit. Expect similar sewing success in 2024, as the festive episode of TV’s cosiest show airs its latest installment.

Read on below for all you need to watch The Great Christmas Sewing Bee online from anywhere and for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 Christmas special will air on BBC One on Thursday, December 19 at 9pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream live and on catch-up for free via BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Great British Sewing Bee as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Great British Sewing Bee, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I Watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 Christmas Special in the US?

Unfortunately, The Great British Sewing Bee doesn't air Stateside so there will be no broadcast or stream of the 2024 Christmas special.

A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee in Canada?

It's the same story in Canada, with The Great British Sewing Bee not having been picked up by any broadcaster in The Great North.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 online in Australia?

(Image credit: Binge)

Yes and no. The Great British Sewing Bee streams on Binge Down Under, however, the service is currently mid-way through airing the latest season (every Thursday), so it's unlikely the 2024 Christmas special will appear over the festive period.

Brit abroad? If you’re abroad and want to connect to your usual streaming services, you can purchase a VPN to allow you to watch no matter where in the world you happen to be.

The 2024 Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special will air in the UK on Thursday, December 19. You'll also be able to stream for free on BBC iPlayer on the same date. An Australian release is TBC.

Who Are The Contestants On The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2024?

Ian ‘H’ Watkins (Steps singer and actor)

(Steps singer and actor) Kellie Bright (EastEnders actor)

(EastEnders actor) Fatiha El Ghorri (comedian)

(comedian) Charlotte Crosby (TV personality and 2013 Celebrity Big Brother winner)