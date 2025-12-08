I Love How Joe Jonas Got Into The Comments Section After Some Girl Brutally Recorded Him Parallel Parking

Joe Jonas may be known for being 1/3 of the Jonas Brothers, but he is also known for his lurking. The musician has been quite active on TikTok, roping his brothers into filming some pretty chaotic videos, both on and off the road. He’s also been interacting with fans on videos, and even responded to someone asked if the Jonas Brothers are only doing Camp Rock 3 because they're in debt. So it’s no surprise that he got into the comments section of a different TikTok after a girl caught him parallel parking.

Parallel parking may be one of the hardest, if not the hardest, thing a driver has to do. And it seems like most people struggle with it, no matter how long they’ve had their license for. This includes celebrities such as Joe Jonas. TikTok user neha.nas shared a video of him being seen trying to parallel park in New York, evidently for seven minutes:

Considering I probably would have failed my road test if I had to parallel park and avoid it whenever possible, I definitely feel for Jonas. But it’s even worse when he has an audience, and he knows he had an audience as well. The “Constellation” singer took to the comments with a funny response, and it makes me love him even more:

And I saw you watch and not help once 😞

Jonas always has a funny response to videos on TikTok, and his parallel parking issues are apparently no joking matter for him, which makes the entire situation even better. Hopefully, he did eventually parallel park on his own, but I just can’t imagine having an audience watching me while I’m struggling with parking, but from the looks of the video, he was holding his own. Even if it did take a while.

Joe Jonas has always had a unique sense of humor, so him getting into the comments section of various TikToks makes sense. Earlier this year, he explained why he was the only Jonas Brother who “loved” South Park’s parody of the band that involved him getting beaten up by Mickey Mouse. But that’s just what makes him even more lovable and why so many Jonas Brothers fans claim that he is their favorite. The parallel parking TikTok is just the latest example of his humor.

Of course, taking to TikTok comments isn’t all that Jonas has been doing lately. He and his brothers are still on their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour through the end of the month. And the three can most recently be seen in their own Christmas movie, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which is streaming now with a Disney+ subscription. There are plenty of hilarious jokes where they make fun of each other, and new songs, and it’s just the thing to get into the holiday spirit.