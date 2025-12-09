Jenna Ortega Goes From Goth To Fully Metal In Rare Red Dress And Shiny Heels
Love this red moment!
While Jenna Ortega’s style has always had range, she’s obviously best known for her goth looks. As Wednesday Season 2 came out, she showed off a whole new side of the dark style, too, as she rocked carpets in things like a snakeskin gown and a gorgeous, silky black dress. However, her style has always been much more than only looks Wednesday Addams would approve of, and she proved that recently with a rare red moment that included some fantastic metal elements.
So, Jenna Ortega was at the Marrakech International Film Festival, and for one of its events, she donned a gorgeous red gown. Now, while the Wednesday star has rocked red before, it’s not her go-to color. Therefore, this was a rare fashion moment for her, and I’m obsessed. Take a look:
This lovely dress is a floor-length gown that’s part of Lanvin Summer 2026 by Peter Copping. It features a billowy sleeve on the left side, and to complement that, Ortega wore a gorgeous silver cuff on her right arm, which was not covered by the garment. Then, the outfit gets even better with the silver neckline. It adds a sparkling and stark contrast to the red dress, and I’m so here for it.
However, I think the real star of the show was the Scream actress’s heels. To go with the silver on her neck and arm, Jenna Ortega was also wearing super high and super stunning silver heels. Take a look:
Overall, this look serves as another gorgeous addition to Ortega’s catalog and proves just how diverse her style is.
This year alone, she’s paid homage to Carrie Bradshaw with a newspaper dress, she’s gone punk rock for Wednesday looks, and at the Emmys, she stunned in a top made only of jewels.
Also, her time at the Marrakech International Film Festival has single-handedly proven this point too. She’s been serving as a jury member at the event, and while there, she’s worn everything from a gentle satin gown to an incredible black dress to this one-shoulder red look we’ve been talking about.
Jenna Ortega’s style truly is something else, and every time she is at an event or has a project coming out, I get excited to see what looks she decides to don. Now, looking forward, I cannot wait to see what outfits she wears for Wednesday Season 3 whenever it comes out. Plus, I’m so excited to see how she and her stylist curate looks for projects like Ghost Writer, which is the movie she made with J.J. Abrams and Glen Powell.
In the short term, I bet we’ll get to see Ortega rock the carpet at the Golden Globes, as she’s a 2025 nominee for her work in Wednesday. Along with that, she’s working on a few films that could end up on the 2026 movie schedule. So, get excited, folks, because we’ll get to see more fabulous work from the actress, and that’s sure to come with some fabulous fits too. For now, though, let’s take a moment to really appreciate her latest and rare red fashion moment.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
