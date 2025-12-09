Jenna Ortega Goes From Goth To Fully Metal In Rare Red Dress And Shiny Heels

While Jenna Ortega’s style has always had range, she’s obviously best known for her goth looks. As Wednesday Season 2 came out, she showed off a whole new side of the dark style, too, as she rocked carpets in things like a snakeskin gown and a gorgeous, silky black dress . However, her style has always been much more than only looks Wednesday Addams would approve of, and she proved that recently with a rare red moment that included some fantastic metal elements.

So, Jenna Ortega was at the Marrakech International Film Festival, and for one of its events, she donned a gorgeous red gown. Now, while the Wednesday star has rocked red before, it’s not her go-to color. Therefore, this was a rare fashion moment for her, and I’m obsessed. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP via Getty Images)

This lovely dress is a floor-length gown that’s part of Lanvin Summer 2026 by Peter Copping . It features a billowy sleeve on the left side, and to complement that, Ortega wore a gorgeous silver cuff on her right arm, which was not covered by the garment. Then, the outfit gets even better with the silver neckline. It adds a sparkling and stark contrast to the red dress, and I’m so here for it.

However, I think the real star of the show was the Scream actress’s heels. To go with the silver on her neck and arm, Jenna Ortega was also wearing super high and super stunning silver heels. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Overall, this look serves as another gorgeous addition to Ortega’s catalog and proves just how diverse her style is.

This year alone, she’s paid homage to Carrie Bradshaw with a newspaper dress , she’s gone punk rock for Wednesday looks , and at the Emmys, she stunned in a top made only of jewels .

Also, her time at the Marrakech International Film Festival has single-handedly proven this point too. She’s been serving as a jury member at the event, and while there, she’s worn everything from a gentle satin gown to an incredible black dress to this one-shoulder red look we’ve been talking about.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jenna Ortega’s style truly is something else, and every time she is at an event or has a project coming out, I get excited to see what looks she decides to don. Now, looking forward, I cannot wait to see what outfits she wears for Wednesday Season 3 whenever it comes out. Plus, I’m so excited to see how she and her stylist curate looks for projects like Ghost Writer, which is the movie she made with J.J. Abrams and Glen Powell .