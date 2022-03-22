Weird Al Hangs Out On The Set Of His Own Biopic, But Daniel Radcliffe Had To Inform Him He’d Worked On One Other Movie That Was ‘Weirder’

A ton of biopics are in the works with some major acting talent at the helm, and while Chris Hemsworth may be muscular enough to play Hulk Hogan , Daniel Radcliffe just may be wild enough to play Weird Al Yankovic . The Harry Potter franchise star has been in some pretty different and wild roles since his time playing The Boy Who Lived throughout his childhood, including getting nude with a horse on Broadway. Apparently Weird Al has been hanging out on set of his biopic, and Radcliffe had to drop the bomb to him that his namesake film actually isn’t the weirdest film he has been a part of in his career.

The New York Times recently sat down with Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum, and Sandra Bullock ahead of the theatrical debut of their upcoming new release film The Lost City (formerly known as The Lost City of D), and they took a break from talking about that film to touch on the Weird Al Yankovic film Radcliffe is currently working on. Apparently Weird Al is pretty invested in the biopic and has had words with Radcliffe while on set.

According to Daniel Radcliffe, Weird Al wanted to know if his biopic was the weirdest thing the actor has done. While Radcliffe says it ranks up there, his 2016 film Swiss Army Man where he plays a dead body throughout the whole movie might rank a little higher on the weird spectrum. Here is what he says, exactly:

I could not be more excited for people to see it. I did one shot the other day and Al walked up to me afterward and was like, ‘Is that the weirdest thing you’ve ever had to do?’ I was like, ‘It’s top two, with the only other one being Paul Dano riding me like a Jet Ski at the beginning of Swiss Army Man.’

Daniel Radcliffe isn’t exaggerating or making a metaphor, his body literally gets ridden like jet sky in the mat movie, among a slew of other really strange uses (hence the name of the film). If the Weird Al biopic is up there in weirdness, though, we can expect a pretty kookie film, and I’m totally here for it.

In the same interview, Daniel Radcliffe’s The Lost City costar Channing Tatum chimes in, saying he loves how Weird Al is on the set of the film. Radcliffe confirms this, saying the satirical pop singer is on set pretty much every day. He is certainly not out of place on a movie set, as he has had a number of film appearances . What’s even more, is that Weird Al is apparently a pleasure to be around, as Radcliffe says he is “the nicest man”. Here it is in his own words:

Oh yeah, he’s there every day. And I’m pleased to report he is the nicest man.