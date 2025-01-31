‘Everyone On This Island, Including Myself, Talks So Much S–t.’ If You’ve Wondered What It’s Like On Deal Or No Deal Island, One Contestant Did Not Hold Back

Deal or No Deal Island’s second season is getting tense on the 2025 TV schedule. The reboot of the beloved game show has some pretty recognizable reality stars this season, including Survivor fan-favorite Parvati Shallow and Big Brother legend Dr. Will. While some contestants have been friendly with one another, others have not, and now, one contestant is not holding back on what really goes down on the island.

It's not a reality show without some drama, and Deal or No Deal Island is filled to the brim with it as contestants try to stay on the island and win as much money as possible without getting eliminated. Shallow previously didn’t hold back on her feelings about Dr. Will, which were not nice. Now, Rock Carlson is getting real about his fellow players. Despite getting eliminated in Episode 3, he told Us Weekly about just how much people on the Island love to talk:

Everybody, including myself, talks so much shit on that God dang island that I was getting ready to offer out breath mints or toilet paper. Seriously, you don’t know what’s coming and going, but I love them all.

It’s not surprising that everyone on that Island would talk, because they're strategizing and making alliances and enemies left and right. And with the money the one main goal (along with not getting eliminated) the players ultimately have to play for themselves, which means things can get cutthroat. However, even though Carlson didn’t last too long, it does sound like there aren’t any hard feelings between him and his fellow contestants, even amid the deals that were happening.

Meanwhile, as some contestants keep their minds set on their strategies, such as fairy-dusting men, others are getting used to being surrounded by some reality greats. Survivor Australia star David Genat previously opened up about running into Parvati Shallow and how he’d been a fan of her on Survivor and The Traitors, and then he just so happened to be on the same season as her of Deal or No Deal Island.

With a handful of episodes still left to air of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, there will surely be a lot more talk from contestants on the way. Whether those talks will result in good or bad deals is unknown, but that’s the exciting part about the game show. It will also be interesting to see if anyone else pulls a Dr. Will and joins the group later down the line, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island premiere on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, and stream the next day with a Peacock subscription. The second season is just heating up and the players are doing what they can to win, so you won’t want to miss a single second of it as the Island gets smaller and smaller with contestants.