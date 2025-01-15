‘Oh God, This Guy.’ Parvati Shallow Didn’t Hold Back On Dr. Will After His Appearance On Deal Or No Deal Island

Warning! Spoilers lie ahead for Season 2, Episode 2 of Deal or No Deal Island, “Where There’s a Will There’s a Way.”

Deal or No Deal Island continues to air as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and the competition is getting intense. The newest season of this twist on the classic game show once again tests contestants with physical challenges on an island as they try to retrieve briefcases containing cash. Season 2 also includes some familiar reality show faces, such as Survivor fan-favorite Parvati Shallow and Big Brother veteran Dr. Will Kirby. Now, the fairy-dusting Shallow isn't holding back about Dr. Will’s appearance in the newest episode.

Dr. Kirby, who won Big Brother years ago as well as The Price is Right, made a surprise appearance on the Banker’s Island in Season 2, Episode 2, appropriately titled, “Where There’s a Will There’s a Way.” Due to the group only adding $1 to the prize pot in the Season 2 premiere, the Banker brought in Kirby to “stir up the competition,” as host Joe Manganiello said in the episode. Many contestants were surprised, and Shallow was among the ones who weren’t so fond of the addition, as she told People:

Dr. Will was the most obnoxious human being in the planet. I was like, ‘Oh God, this guy.’ He's just crude. He was so rude and outrageous and made everything more difficult. I wanted him out. He sucked.

And stir up the competition the Banker did, because it sounds like Shallow does not want Kirby to continue. Since the season did just start, it’s hard to predict how long Dr. Will will last, but it’s very likely Shallow will want to do everything she can to get him out unless that elimination works against her. Unfortunately, his appearance has yet to work in her favor, since he also told his fellow competitors that Shallow was on Survivor, a fact only six people knew beforehand due to recognizing her.

Drama like this could cause some serious tension for the contestants, but it could also make for entertaining TV amongst viewers. All in all, there should be a lot to look forward to as the season pushes on, especially with the ties amongst contestants already becoming spicy. On that note, Parvati Shallow isn’t the only who wasn’t happy about Dr. Will Kirby’s appearance as many contestants expressed their disappointment. Needless to say, he definitely has some enemies already, and I'm eager to see how the reality TV staple handles that.

All of that aside, there have bee some more positive interactions between competitors on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Survivor Australia’s David Genat previously discussed running into Shallow on the show and how excited he was when he found out she was on the same season he is. We'll have to wait and see if Shallow can channel positive energy like that into her game while blocking out any noise from Dr. Will and others.

Tune in to Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens with this new addition. Be aware that the show is also streamable with a Peacock subscription.