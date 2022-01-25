Encanto: Every Song From The Disney Movie, Ranked

Whether you still can’t get “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” out of your head or find yourself relating to “Surface Pressure” too much, the Encanto songs have made a huge impression on Disney movie fans. Encanto is one of the biggest animated movies of 2021, not just because it outperformed other animated films at the box office that year, or because of its streaming popularity, but because it seems to have left a lasting impression on many Disney movie fans, especially those who see themselves in the Madrigals. Lin-Manuel Miranda and his music have been a major reason for Encanto’s success.

Encanto songs have topped the charts and reached massive milestones. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote all eight songs featured in the Disney movie and Germaine Franco composed the music. Most of the Encanto songs are sung by characters and actors in the movie, but a few are performed by well-known Colombian artists. With the Encanto songs constantly topping the Billboard charts, it’s time to rank them from worst to best.

I am ranking the Encanto songs based on catchiness, lyrics, beats, and its impact on this Disney movie.

(Image credit: Disney)

8. “Colombia, Mi Encanto”

Carlos Vives performs “Colombia, Mi Encanto,” and it’s played twice throughout Encanto. The first time is right before Antonio's (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) ceremony to receive his special powers and during the film’s credits. I want to start by saying that I really like “Colombia, Mi Encanto.” It is vibrant, fun, lively, sung very well, and easy to understand even for non-Spanish speakers. It’s a great tribute song to Colombia’s spirit and culture , but compared to the other songs in Encanto, it just feels like the least necessary song to the plot of the movie. “Colombia, Mi Encanto” is a beautiful song, just not as relevant as the others in the film.

(Image credit: Disney)

7. “What Else Can I Do?”

Isabela (Diane Guerrero) sings this song when she discovers that she doesn’t have to be perfect and can grow more than just pretty flowers. This song is a big moment for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) and Isabela because they’re able to reconcile and it starts the family’s healing. It’s the song that someone would sing when they’re ready to let loose and just be their authentic self.

“What Else Can I Do?” can be seen as an empowering song and it falls in line with many other iconic Disney movie songs , but it just doesn’t have the same gut-punch, “I can do anything” power as those other songs. Many women and girls may feel empowered from this song, but I, personally, just don’t feel inspired to let my hair down and accept that I’m not perfect listening to it. “What Else Can I Do?” just doesn’t feel as inspiring as I believe the song intends to be.

(Image credit: Disney)

6. “Waiting On A Miracle”

Mirabel sings this song after once again feeling like a complete outsider in her family. “Waiting on a Miracle” is all about feeling like an outcast, neglected, and just like you’re the odd one out. This is a feeling that many young girls especially probably feel throughout their lives, so that makes this song very universal. “Waiting on a Miracle” falls in the same category as songs such as “Reflection” from Mulan, “Let it Go” from Frozen, “ A Part of Your World,” from The Little Mermaid , and for a non-Disney reference, “I’m Not That Girl” from Wicked.

These types of songs have the power to hit you right square in the heart and make you not only empathize with the heroine but feel like you’ve found someone who truly understands your struggles. I definitely felt sorry for Mirabel hearing “Waiting on a Miracle,” but did I want to destroy everyone whoever made her sad? No. The song, like “What Else Can I Do,” just doesn’t tug on the heart strings as much as I believe it should.

(Image credit: Disney)

5. “The Family Madrigal”

“The Family Madrigal” introduces the family and their dynamic to the audience. Mirabel sings it to some local children to explain the members of her family and their powers. It’s a clever way to catch the audience up on who is who and who does what. “The Family Madrigal” also is one of the Encanto songs that most has the spirit and sound of a Lin-Manuel Miranda song.

“The Family Madrigal” is one of the songs from the film that I enjoy the more I listen to it. I think in time, it will become more of a favorite among Encanto fans . However, I think right now, there are four songs that just stand out more and help tell the story of Encanto better.

(Image credit: Disney)

4. “All Of You”

“All of You” is the conclusion song where Mirabel and the Madrigals rebuild their house foundation and come back together. “All of You” and “The Family Madrigal” feel like bookends to the movie. “The Family Madrigal” introduces the family and only features Mirabel singing, and “All of You” ends it and features the entire Encanto cast singing. These two songs paired together help showcase the journey of the Madrigal family.

“All of You” also sounds the second most like a Lin-Manuel Miranda song. If I didn’t know he wrote all the songs in the movie, and you asked me to figure out who wrote “All of You,” I would immediately say his name. It has the essence of a Lin-Manuel Miranda song. It’s also just a really fitting way to end Encanto. “All of You” is sentimental, pop-y, fun, allows everyone to shine, and brings the film full circle.

(Image credit: Disney)

3. “Surface Pressure”

Luisa (Jessica Darrow) sings “Surface Pressure” to tell Mirabel about her stress from having to be the strong one all the time. “Surface Pressure,” in general, highlights the anxiety one gets when they feel like they have to house the burden of those they love. Of all the Encanto songs, I feel like this is the song that everyone can relate to the most.

No matter your age, gender, race, etc. you can relate to feeling too much pressure from the world around you. “Surface Pressure” is also just a lyrically pleasing song. It’s also the song from Encanto with the best visuals--Luisa taking on many grand obstacles.

(Image credit: Disney)

2. “Dos Oruguitas/Two Oruguitas”



“Dos Oruguitas” plays when Abuela Alma (María Cecilia Botero) lets Mirabel know about her struggles and journey to their home. It’s a moment where Mirabel and Abuela Alma can finally come together and unite. The burdens of the past are set free.

“Dos Oruguitas” is beautifully sung by Sebastián Yatra. It’s the most poetic song in Encanto and one of the few completely sung in Spanish. The Encanto soundtrack also has an English version called “Two Oruguitas.” Both versions of the songs are gorgeous vocally and are lyrically a bit more complex than the other Encanto songs. It’s also one of the only ballads in Encanto. Paired with the visuals of Abuela Alma’s journey, if you haven’t cried yet while watching Encanto, this song may finally start the waterworks.

(Image credit: Disney)

1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” plays when various family members tell Mirabal about her estranged uncle Bruno (John Leguizamo). If you’re like me, the minute you heard this song, it was over for every other song because it would be stuck in your head for the next several months. It’s no surprise that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has become a huge success, because it’s such a fun song to listen to, from beats, lyrics, to hearing everyone’s interpretation of Bruno.

Despite it being called “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the song made everyone not only want to talk about Bruno but sing about him.