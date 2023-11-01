What's Coming To Disney+ In November 2023

October has come to an end and with Halloween in the rearview, it's time to focus ourselves on Thanksg- ha, ha, who are we kidding? It's officially Christmas now whether you like it or not. But that's not to say Disney+ won't be doing a bit of a balancing act. While we will start to see the beginning of holiday programming, the scares aren't entirely gone just yet.

Fans looking for some family-friendly scares still have three more episodes of the excellent Goosebumps series before what will hopefully be the first of many seasons comes to an end. But fans who are looking for a bit of holiday cheer won't need to wait very long, as the same week that Loki wraps up Season 2, the second season of Tim Allen's The Santa Clauses will premier.

However, the biggest new addition to the service may be that Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the latest Spider-Man movie on Disney+ when it arrives on November 3, making the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga complete on streaming for the first time.

Wednesday, November 1

Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2)

The Three Detectives

Thursday, November 2

Loki (Season 2) Episode 5

Friday, November 3

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel Studios Legends "Carol Danvers" "Kamala Khan" "Monica Rambeau"

Goosebumps - Episode 8

Monday, November 6

JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

Tuesday, November 7

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)

Wednesday, November 8

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)

Daddies on Request (Season 2)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Two Episode Premiere

Thursday, November 9

Loki (Season 2) Episode 6 - Finale

Friday, November 10

Goosebumps - Episode 9

Tuesday, November 14

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)

The back half of November will continue with new episodes of The Santa Clauses, and of course, the weekly updates on Dancing with the Stars, but a pair of new movies are set for Thanksgiving week, with both the Ludacris starring Dashing Through the Snow arriving the week before, and The Naughty Nine hitting on Thanksgiving day, giving families something to watch after dinner.

Wednesday, November 15

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Episode 3

Friday, November 17

Dashing Through the Snow

Goosebumps - Season One Finale

Monday, November 20

Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, November 21

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)

Wednesday, November 22

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Episode 4

Thursday, November 23

The Naughty Nine - Disney Original Movie

Tuesday, November 28

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)

Wednesday, November 29

Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Episode 5

November is a pretty solid month for Disney+. We already know that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit Disney+ on December 1. The rest of the month will have to do a lot to top that.