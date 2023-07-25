Another Spider-Man Movie Is Coming To Disney+, But Where Is Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Back in April, the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse took one big step closer to all being collected in one streaming destination. It was at that time that it was announced that a number of Spider-Man movies were going to be added to the Disney+ library – titles including the full Sam Raimi trilogy, Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man, Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Ruben Fleischer's Venom. That list obviously excludes a few standout titles, but now it's been revealed that the lineup of missing movies is shrinking: next month, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be available to watch for everyone with a Disney+ subscription.

The streaming service's official Twitter account shared the news today along with a specific date: August 11. On that day, fans will be able to set up double features of the Andrew Garfield blockbusters without changing platforms... though it will technically be an incomplete experience without the third of the three films where Garfield has played Peter Parker. I am, of course, referring to Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is still available only on Starz thanks to a pre-existing deal made with Sony (Spider-Man: Far From Home is in the same boat).

Future movies made by Sony featuring Spider-Man will find a streaming home on Disney+, and Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover films featuring Tom Holland's iteration of the hero are available now (including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), but fans will have to be patient for the arrival of No Way Home... among other titles.

In addition to not featuring Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney+ also does not yet have the streaming rights for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, or Morbius. Based on the seemingly random arrival of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on the service next month, it may be impossible to guess what may get added next.

It's worth mentioning that the original announcement about Spider-Man movies on Disney+ included the promise that "additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year." If we focus on the plural "titles" in that sentence, that presumably means that we won't have to wait too long before more news drops.

Given that developments with the fourth live-action Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are presently at a standstill, now is not a bad time to reflect on the hero's big screen past. You can also still enjoy the beloved character's big screen present, as Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is still playing in theaters across the country and ranking in the weekend box office Top 10 more than a month after its release.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for the latest Spider-Man streaming updates, and learn about all of the Marvel projects presently in the works with our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.