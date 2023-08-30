What's Coming To Disney+ In September 2023

Disney has been around for 100 years and in that time the studio has created some of the most iconic films and television ever and created some of the biggest modern blockbusters we've ever seen. While a lot of that old-school content can be found on Disney+, it often seems like a lot of the classic stuff has been overlooked by Disney. However, September on the streaming platform is a pretty good month whether you're a fan of new Disney or old Disney, as there is a lot of both.

For many, the big thing happening on Disney+ in September will be the continuation of the Ahsoka TV show. New episodes will continue to drop weekly throughout the month. What's more, new episodes are set to drop on Tuesday evenings, rather than at midnight Wednesday, which has the potential to make the show even more "appointment viewing" than it might otherwise be.

But for those fans whose tastes go more old school, we will see a number of classic Disney cartoons that have been remastered hitting Disney+. September will go almost as old school as it's possible to go, as September 5 will give us Trolly Trouble, the first Oswald the Lucky Rabbit cartoon, a character with an incredible history that predates Mickey Mouse.

Tuesday, September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 4

Wednesday, September 6

9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)

The Little Mermaid

I Am Groot (Season 2) - All Shorts Streaming

Friday, September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special)

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)

Merbabies

Mickey's Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

Tuesday, September 12

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 5

Wednesday, September 13

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)

Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes)

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory - All Episodes Streaming

(Image credit: Disney+)

The second half of September will continue the combination of old and new. Lang Lang Plays Disney will give us one of the great modern piano players giving his take on a host of Disney songs, including some of the all-time classics.

On the even more modern side. In an interesting move, September 15 will give us a behind-the-scenes look at Ahsoka which will air before the series will come to an end. On the Marvel side, the Legends series will give us a pair of shorts looking at elements introduced to the MCU in the first season of Loki, ahead of the show's second season, set to drop in October.

Friday, September 15

Lang Lang Plays Disney

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

Tuesday, September 19

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 6

Wednesday, September 20

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

Tuesday, September 26

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 7

Wednesday, September 27

To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)

Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)

Friday, September 29

Marvel Studios Legends - "Variants" "TVA"

Disney's Launchpad (Season 2)

Most of what's coming to Disney+ in October 2023 has yet to be announced, but we know we'll get the last episode of Ahsoka, the first episodes of Loki Season 2, and several more remastered classic Disney cartoons.