Where To Watch Tyler Perry's Movies And TV Shows Streaming

Tyler Perry has long been one of the most prolific, successful, and recognizable figures in show business with surprise hits like Diary of a Mad Black Woman and appearances in gripping psychological thrillers like Gone Girl. Perry, thanks to his tremendous work ethic, has put together a string of hit stage productions, movies, TV shows, and more, with his unique blend of comedy, drama, and sentimentality that largely goes unmatched.

With dozens of titles to his name, keeping track of where you can watch Tyler Perry movies streaming is about as easy as keeping up with all of his philanthropic contributions (both are staggering, to say the least). However, to showcase the best the writer, director, producer, and angry grandma has to offer, we’ve gathered some of Perry’s best movies and shows and how you can watch them online. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get started…

Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

After her husband reveals that not only has he been cheating on her but he is also filing for divorce, Helen Simmons-McCarter (Kimberly Elise) turns to the one person she can trust: her tough yet loving grandmother, Mabel “Madea” Simmons (Tyler Perry). When Madea takes matters into her own hands and destroys Helen’s soon-to-be-ex’s home and property, the temperamental and boisterous grandma lands herself in deep trouble. But, this is just the beginning of the many troubles in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

Stream Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman on Starz. (opens in new tab)

Rent (or buy) Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Vice (2018)

Adam McKay’s 2018 Academy Award-winning (Best Makeup and Hairstyling) biographical drama, Vice, centers on former Vice President Dick Cheney (Christian Bale) and the various people whom he crossed paths with during his decades-long rise to power in American business and politics. One of those figures is the late Secretary of State Colin Powell (Tyler Perry), who essentially becomes the public face for the botched 2003 invasion of Iraq, especially during the former general’s fateful and disastrous February 2003 speech in front of the United Nations Security Council.

Stream Vice on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Rent (or buy) Vice on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Tyler Perry worked again with Adam McKay three years later for the 2021 Netflix satirical comedy, Don’t Look Up, in which he portrayed The Daily Rip co-host, Jack Bremmer. Not wanting to hear what Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, or Rob Morgan’s characters have to say about the approaching planet-killer asteroid, Bremmer and his morning show co-host, Brie Evantree (Cate Blanchett), joke about the situation when not dismissing it entirely.

Stream Don’t Look Up on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

The 2016 comedy, Boo! A Madea Halloween, takes what worked for the franchise in the past and adds an “All Hollow’s Eve” element into the equation. After crashing a frat party (Tyler Perry) and taking her teenage granddaughter home, Madea and assorted family members find themselves being targeted by a group of revenge-obsessed pranksters who continually up the ante. But, these ghosts, goblins, and zombies are no match for Mabel Simmons and her mean right hand.

Stream Boo! A Madea Halloween on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

Rent (or buy) Boo! A Madea Halloween on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

When a young boy becomes the target of a pair of highly-trained contract killers, fire lookout Hannah Faber (Angelina Jolie) becomes his only hope for survival in the wilderness of Montana hill country. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, Those Who Wish Me Dead, features a performance by Tyler Perry that is more stern, intimidating, and unsettling than anything else in his filmography.

Stream Those Who Wish Me Dead on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Rent (or buy) Those Who Wish Me Dead on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

For years, eight close friends have gone on a couples vacation to catch up and relax. But unlike previous years, the trip at the center of Why Did I Get Married? doesn’t go as smoothly, as revelations about their private lives rise to the surface, leading to one explosive meltdown and fight after another high up in the Rocky Mountains. While a sequel quickly followed three years later, there is no telling when, or if, a third movie in the franchise will happen.

Stream Why Did I Get Married on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Rent (or buy) Why Did I Get Married on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Also Try: Why Did I Get Married Too? on Starz. (opens in new tab)

House Of Payne (2006 - Present)

Since its debut on TBS (the show later moved to BET) in June 2006, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne has spent 11 seasons and 300+ episodes focusing on the titular family, with a primary focus on family patriarch Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his wife Ella (Cassi Davis). Although Perry does not appear as an actor on the long-running sitcom, he has directed a large portion of the show’s episodes and written several dozen chapters over the years.

Stream Tyler Perry’s House of Pain on BET+ (Amazon Add-On). (opens in new tab)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Released 17 years after Diary of a Mad Black Woman, the 2022 Netflix movie, Tyler Perry’s a Madea Homecoming, takes the familiar characters from Perry’s body of work, adds in some new faces (including some from across the pond), and creates another fun and heartfelt story as Madea’s great-grandson prepares to graduate from college.

Stream Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Following a high-speed police chase, Madea finds herself in trouble with the authorities once again, this time ending up behind bars. But, in the slammer happens to be the place the strong, intimidating, and caring grandma needs to be when a recently incarcerated woman needs a helping hand in Madea Goes to Jail.

Stream Madea Goes To Jail on Starz (Amazon Add-On). (opens in new tab)

Rent (or buy) Madea Goes to Jail on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

If planning a family reunion wasn't a difficult enough task, Madea finds herself in trouble with the law once again and agrees to take in a teenage foster child named Nikki (Keke Palmer) to avoid going back to jail. But, those are just two of the many struggles the grandma is forced to overcome in 2006’s Madea’s Family Reunion. And, who knows, maybe Palmer and Perry will work together again if the Nope star lands a role in Sister Act 3.

Stream Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion on Starz (Amazon add-on). (opens in new tab)

Rent (or buy) Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

After her niece, Shirley (Loretta Devine) is diagnosed with cancer and her children are too busy dealing with their own issues to come through for their mom, Madea steps up to the plate once again. Teaming up with Betty Ann “Aunt Bam” Murphy (Cassi Davis), the family matriarch attempts to get everyone on the same page and through their own respective battles so they can be there and support Shirley during her most trying time.

Stream Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family on Starz. (opens in new tab)

Rent (or buy) Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Alex Cross (2012)

In 2012, Tyler Perry tried his hand at the action thriller genre when he starred as the titular character in Rob Cohen’s Alex Cross, an adaptation of James Patterson’s Cross novels. The movie follows Perry's Alex Cross as he attempts to nab the self-proclaimed Picasso Killer, only for the hunter to become the hunted after the Detroit detective and psychologist stops the sadistic madman from picking off one of his high-profile targets.

Stream Alex Cross on Pluto TV.

Rent (or buy) Alex Cross on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

A Madea Christmas

When Madea’s great-great-niece refuses to come home for Christmas, the family matriarch does what anyone in her position would do: she makes a surprise visit to rural Alabama to bring her family back home (or at least find out what’s going on) in A Madea Christmas. While down there, Madea finds herself giving a rather unorthodox version of the Christmas story, earning the ire of the locals, and learning a whole lot in the process, in addition to bringing her family close together.

Stream A Madea Christmas on Prime Video. (opens in new tab)

Meet The Browns (2009 - 2011)

Meet the Browns aired on TBS for five seasons and centers on Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and Cora Jean Simmons-Brown (Tamela Brown) as they try to balance love, life, and their multi-generational family who just can't find a way to keep themselves out of trouble. Like House of Payne, Tyler Perry doesn't appear as an actor, but he had a major role behind-the-scenes of the popular sitcom.

Stream Meet the Browns on BET+ (Amazon Add-On). (opens in new tab)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

After his ex-wife wins custody of his three young daughters, struggling mechanic Monty James (Idris Elba) enlists the services of young yet determined attorney Julia Rossmore (Gabrielle Union). While things initially remain professional for the single father and his legal counsel, sparks begin to fly in Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls.

Stream Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls on Starz. (opens in new tab)

Rent (or buy) Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Gone Girl (2014)

In 2014, Tyler Perry appeared in David Fincher’s Gone Girl, a gripping psychological thriller about Nick Dunner (Ben Affleck), a Missouri schoolteacher who becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance and possible murder after she goes missing. Perry shows up as high-profile attorney Tanner Bolt, who specializes in representing men falsely accused of committing crimes against their wives.

Rent (or buy) Gone Girl on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

This is just a small portion of the Tyler Perry movies and TV shows that are available online, and there seem to be more and more released each year.