How Keke Palmer Is Shooting Her Shot To Land A Role In Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act 3

The anticipation for Sister Act 3 is steadily growing, though info is still scarce. All fans know is that Whoopi Goldberg will return as Deloris Van Cartier and that Tyler Perry producing the film. They've definitely been wanting more news since the sequel was announced a few years ago. And with the movie now in development, it would seem that its drawing attention from one of Hollywood's brightest stars. The person in question is Nope star Keke Palmer, who grew up on the 1992 film and its sequel. While the movie is still in early development, Palmer decided to shoot her shot with Goldberg in order to land a role in the follow-up.

The actress made her intentions clear while being interviewed on The View. Of course, this wasn’t the first time she shot her shot for a role (as fans of HBO's Insecure likely know). She couldn’t help but offer her services for Sister Act 3 while sitting with Whoopi Goldberg. When discussing the film, she specifically said:

Now, Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot like I did with Issa [Rae] a little bit ago. I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3, and I just want you to know I’m available for the job, any job. I mean you don’t have to say anything now. I’ll send you an email or something. Just let me know.

The Oscar winner was quiet while listening to Keke Palmer's appeal. But when Palmer finished, the Star Trek alum gave a brief answer that had the audience excited:

I already brought it up.

As you would expect, the 28-year-old actress was grinning pretty hard after hearing that. It was a sweet moment and one that seems to confirm that she'll get a role in the movie. After hearing the View co-host’s words, the multi-hyphenate entertainer responded ‘#booked” before sipping from a View mug. As the adage goes, a closed mouth never gets feed. So, kudos to the Emmy winner for seizing the opportunity. If you want to see the full interaction between the two stars, check out the video below:

After a few false starts and initial pushback from Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act 3 is shaping up to be something of a passion project for the veteran star. Goldberg will not only star in the sequel, which will be released on Disney+, but produce it along with Tyler Perry. The film seems to be moving along nicely, as Tim Federle was announced as the director, with Madhuri Shekar penning the script. So casting news could theoretically start pouring in early next year.

Hopefully, Keke Palmer's wish does indeed come to fruition. Being in Sister Act 3 would be another nice project on her growing work schedule, which includes Jordan Peele's Nope.