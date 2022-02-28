Tyler Perry Shares A Sweet Stat About How A Madea Homecoming's Release Date Marked A Milestone In His Career

Tyler Perry’s time in Hollywood has spanned almost two decades , and throughout his lengthy career he’s created movies, stage shows, and television series that have continued to draw viewers and make some serious bank. Now, nearly two decades after Diary of a Mad Black Woman hit theaters, another Tyler Perry film has dropped on Netflix. And the movie mogul took to social media to celebrate that milestone.

Tyler Perry shared a sweet message on Instagram after discovering that A Madea Homecoming marked a milestone date in his career. Check out his post below:

According to his Instagram post, Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman was released in theaters on February 25, 2005 - the same day that A Madea Homecoming was made available on Netflix in 2022. That’s a full 17 years in between those films. It’s a huge milestone for the lauded producer, who spent many years working to bring his projects to the big screen. Perry expressed gratitude for his fans and the simple desire to make people laugh, especially given the “darkness in the world.” And in the 17 years since the premiere of Diary of a Mad Black Woman, he seems to have succeeded.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman was adapted from Tyler Perry’s stage play of the same name. The film, which also starred Cicely Tyson, Steve Harris, and Kimberly Elise, didn’t get great reviews, but it quickly became a surprise hit . Audiences loved the low-budget comedy, and it was the number one movie at the box office in its opening weekend. Diary of a Mad Black Woman introduced many new viewers to the character of Madea, who would go on to appear in various Tyler Perry-produced TV shows and feature in over ten movies, the most recent being A Madea Homecoming.

The character helped establish Tyler Perry as a reliable voice in the comedy industry, and led to huge advancements in his career. In the years since Diary of a Mad Black Woman became a comedy blockbuster, Tyler Perry received the Governors Award from the Emmys and was also named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2020. He’s also become a noted philanthropist who regularly gives to various charities and assists people that are down on their luck. Not only does Perry make people laugh, but he’s also there to reach out a helping hand when his fans need it most.