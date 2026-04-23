It's A Graveyard Out There For Revivals After Hulu Shelved Buffy And Peacock Took Aim At Another '90s Reboot

We’ve gotten to the point where '90s nostalgia has cycled into public interest, but what’s up with all these revivals getting the boot? We’re still treating our wounds after the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show was canceled at Hulu, and now we’ve received word that another series based on one of the best '90s movies is no longer happening either.

Did you know there was a Clueless TV show in development? A year ago, it was announced that Alicia Silverstone would be reprising her role as Cher Horowitz in a Peacock series following the character’s life years after the events of the iconic movie. But now, Variety has found out that the show is no longer “moving forward” at the streaming service.

While this is definitely bad news, the report also indicates that the producers behind this Clueless show over at CBS Studios and Paramount are still excited about the specific project and continuing the Clueless IP. So it’s possible that another streamer/network could still pick up the idea or another Clueless spinoff could happen down the line.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The series had Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage attached to write, and they were a good fit considering the duo famously created The O.C. and Gossip Girl – which certainly lend themselves to the tone of Clueless. Additionally, Jordan Weiss, who recently wrote the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, was going to collaborate with them as well. The writer/director of Clueless, Amy Heckerling, was also an executive producer on it.

We didn’t know much about the plot for this Clueless series, but it was interesting to imagine what Cher might be doing these days in her late 40s. Perhaps she would have a high schooler of her own!

Back in 2020, there were plans to make a Clueless series about Cher’s best friend Dionne, which also didn’t get past the development process and over the finish line. I have to wonder if the struggle to bring Clueless back has to do with following in the iconic 1995 movie's footsteps and living in the shadow of the original. Given what’s been said about Paramount’s enthusiasm for the property, we have to imagine a spinoff will materialize one way or another, but just not on the immediate TV schedule.

It’s a bummer that this happened not that long after Buffy The Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale was canceled – but that was a more heartbreaking situation because a pilot was filmed and everything, and now it’ll probably sit on a password-protected hard drive in a dark room for a long time instead.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thankfully, Clueless hasn't been fully turned down yet, plus we can still count on another '90s TV show happening: Ryan Coogler’s The X-Files reboot, which is coming to Hulu (hopefully).