OF Creator Went Off On Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry After Star Said Service Was Not ‘Empowering’

Sam Levinson's Euphoria is definitely on the list of HBO shows that got the world talking, and now Season 3 is finally upon us. Folks can tune in weekly to HBO (or streaming with a HBO Max subscription) to see Rue and her friends' story continue after high school, with Faye actress Chloe Cherry now a series regular. She recently had her comments about OnlyFans go viral, and now, the one creator has issued a response.

Euphoria Season 3 is here after a long wait, and it's been making headlines. After Sydney Sweeney's Cassie joined OnlyFans, there has been discourse about the site among fans. Chloe Cherry, who has her own history with sex work and adult film, also weighed in in an interview with Refinery 29. As she put it:

OnlyFans and sex work have become more normalized, but it's literally only because of capitalism and the economy getting worse. It has nothing to do with empowerment or power or anything. What it actually 100% has to do with is just the fact that we live under capitalism and the economy is horrible. That's why people are turning to it.

That's one point of view, and her history in the industry gives Cherry a perspective that many of us simply don't have. She doesn't think that OnlyFans is empowering, and instead thinks folks producing their own adult content is a symptom of a suffering economy. That's at least part of the reason why Cassie joins on it in Euphoria; she wanted to make money for her dream wedding to Nate.

Article continues below

But not everyone shares Cherry's perspective. OF creator Alix Lynx spoke to Us Weekly about the Euphoria actress's comments, providing her own view on using the website. In her words:

With the content I create, I get to be an artist. I have a vision, I bring it to life, and people are willing to pay me for it. I am getting paid to be myself and be creative, and I don’t think anything could be more empowering than that?

This stands in juxtaposition to Cherry's comments and offers yet another perspective on OnlyFans. And while the adult film industry used to be ruled by major studios, OF offers the chance for people to create their own content and make money in the process.

In Chloe Cherry's interview, she also admitted that she doesn't necessarily know the ins and outs of working on OnlyFans. But she does think that the public has a strange concept of what sex work actually looks like. As she put it:

People have the weirdest, ideas and like fantasies of sex work being so empowering and we've seen all these news stories where they're like, oh, OF models makes $700 billion in a month, and everyone's like, ‘whoa.’ I literally just think that these things are a bit of smoke and mirrors, actually, and I don't even really understand what it means to be on OnlyFans. Honestly, I don't even really know what people are doing on there.

Cherry has been able to transition from adult film work to TV and film, so the fact that Euphoria has an OnlyFans plot line is a unique mixture of her past and present. And after being a scene stealer throughout Season 2, she was promoted to a series regular for the third season. And I can't wait to see where Faye's story goes as we get deeper into the season.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New episodes of Euphoria air Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. It looks like Season 3 might be its final chapter, so the stakes feel especially high.