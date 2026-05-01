OF Creator Went Off On Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry After Star Said Service Was Not ‘Empowering’
Chloe Cherry has her own history in the adult film industry.
Sam Levinson's Euphoria is definitely on the list of HBO shows that got the world talking, and now Season 3 is finally upon us. Folks can tune in weekly to HBO (or streaming with a HBO Max subscription) to see Rue and her friends' story continue after high school, with Faye actress Chloe Cherry now a series regular. She recently had her comments about OnlyFans go viral, and now, the one creator has issued a response.
Euphoria Season 3 is here after a long wait, and it's been making headlines. After Sydney Sweeney's Cassie joined OnlyFans, there has been discourse about the site among fans. Chloe Cherry, who has her own history with sex work and adult film, also weighed in in an interview with Refinery 29. As she put it:
That's one point of view, and her history in the industry gives Cherry a perspective that many of us simply don't have. She doesn't think that OnlyFans is empowering, and instead thinks folks producing their own adult content is a symptom of a suffering economy. That's at least part of the reason why Cassie joins on it in Euphoria; she wanted to make money for her dream wedding to Nate.Article continues below
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But not everyone shares Cherry's perspective. OF creator Alix Lynx spoke to Us Weekly about the Euphoria actress's comments, providing her own view on using the website. In her words:
This stands in juxtaposition to Cherry's comments and offers yet another perspective on OnlyFans. And while the adult film industry used to be ruled by major studios, OF offers the chance for people to create their own content and make money in the process.
In Chloe Cherry's interview, she also admitted that she doesn't necessarily know the ins and outs of working on OnlyFans. But she does think that the public has a strange concept of what sex work actually looks like. As she put it:
Cherry has been able to transition from adult film work to TV and film, so the fact that Euphoria has an OnlyFans plot line is a unique mixture of her past and present. And after being a scene stealer throughout Season 2, she was promoted to a series regular for the third season. And I can't wait to see where Faye's story goes as we get deeper into the season.
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New episodes of Euphoria air Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. It looks like Season 3 might be its final chapter, so the stakes feel especially high.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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