The Sweet And Inspiring Story Behind How Buffy The Vampire Slayer Helped Pedro Pascal To Stay In Hollywood: 'My Entry Level Lasted About 15 Years'

A lot of famous actors that we know and love today got their big breaks on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. However, others bopped from TV show to TV show in guest spots before getting the role that finally resulted in fame (I always ask “Is someone really famous if they haven’t been on Law and Order: SVU?”). So, it’s always fun to rewatch shows like Buffy and see familiar faces you totally forgot got their start on the Joss Whedon supernatural drama, like Pedro Pascal.

Now, these roles may seem small in comparison to where some celebrities are now. However, according to Pedro Pascal, his one-off appearance on Buffy had a long-lasting impact on his career.

Pedro Pascal Had A Guest Appearance In Season 4 Of Buffy

Before Pedro Pascal was the heartthrob we know and love him as today, he gained traction in the industry by doing a lot of random guest spots on TV. One of those roles was as a fellow freshman to Buffy Summers.

In Season 4 Episode 1, Buffy runs into Eddie (Pascal) on campus, and both of them are hopelessly lost. They chat for a bit as they figure out where they are going using Eddie’s map. The two part ways and agree to see each other again, having discovered they have a psych class in common. Finally, a regular human friend for Buffy to spend time with!

Except, moments after bidding Buffy good night, Eddie is unfortunately kidnapped by the local campus vampires and turned into one himself. Later in the episode, she is forced to kill her new friend, an innocent kid who accidentally got snagged into this whole supernatural mess.

Ah, what could have been... Imagine if The Last of Us actor had been cast as a recurring guest star for the season. We’d have been introduced to the internet’s “Daddy” long before Game of Thrones or Narcos launched him into stardom. He would have made a lot more money too. However, according to the Wonder Woman 1984 actor, the one-off role on Buffy got him a lot farther than he ever imagined.

How The Buffy Gig Helped Pedro Pascal Stay In Hollywood

As we usher in November, we see the return of Pedro Pascal to to 2024 movie schedule in Ridley Scott's highly anticipated Gladiator 2. He will also appear as Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic in Marvel’s upcoming movie Fantastic Four: First Steps . The man is in high demand these days, that’s for sure. However, this was not always the case.

The Strange Way of Life actor recently told Entertainment Tonight that when he was struggling to make ends meet early on in his career, it was Buffy The Vampire Slayer that allowed him to stay in Hollywood. He said:

My entry level lasted about 15 years. And we're talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting surgery -- you know, paying my rent. When I had, you know, less than $7 in my account. A residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day. Literally is the reason I was able to stay in it and not give up.

Wow, I did not realize how long Pedro Pascal has been in Hollywood. It takes real perseverance, and apparently a single appearance on Buffy, to work small gigs for 15 years. It all paid off in the end, as you can see by looking at Pascal's best projects, and I would bet my own paycheck he’s not going anywhere. I’m glad he remembers those days fondly though, telling ET he remembers “everything” about being on the Buffy set.

While the Drive Away Dolls actor will be returning to our screens soon, another season of Buffy unfortunately will not. Twenty-five years after its premiere , executive producers of the show announced a reboot is on pause indefinitely , and we still haven’t heard anything since. However, if you are really craving some new vampire slaying, Audible launched an audiobook series titled Slayers: A Buffyverse Story a few years ago. The canon series features a number of the show’s beloved characters too, including Anya, who is voiced by her OG actor Emma Caulfield .