Walton Goggins Marks The Righteous Gemstones Ending With An Emotional Post, But There Are Two Big Questions I Have About The Final Season

Ending a TV show is a precise formula of knowing when to exit, while not leaving anything unsaid. Creator Danny McBride’s The Righteous Gemstones is the latest comedy on the 2025 TV schedule to try and walk that tightrope, and I’m reminded of that fact after seeing co-star Walton Goggins’ celebration of this last spin with organized religion.

While the end is near and the days are numbered, I have two big questions that need to be answered before we all get to say “amen.” So let’s take a closer walk with these issues, so when it comes time to read these final verses, it isn’t only your Max subscription that’s ready to serve.

What In The Name Of Aimee-Leigh Has Happened To John Goodman’s Eli Gemstone?

The Season 3 finale of The Righteous Gemstones seemed to leave all involved in a pretty sweet spot. Throughout a season that saw Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his family fend off an attack from Peter Montgomery, played by White Lotus cast member Steve Zahn. The final episode ended on an upbeat note, with everyone enjoying each other’s company, and wrecking stuff up with the holiest of holy monster trucks, sing it with me, “Re-DEEM-ERRRRRRRR!”

However, as you can see in Mr. Goggins’ big send off for this uproarious comedy, the road to the end is a bit more complicated than expected:

The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4 teaser feels like a huge leap from Eli seeming to find a new successor in Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) to sending our friend on an unending booze cruise. Though it does mean we get to see Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine try to guess which of the best Tom Hanks movies their on-screen father reminds them of.

With that in mind, let’s move on to that second question in the air. And for this one, my mind randomly wandered into a deeper corner of Gemstones lore that some may have forgotten about. But as they say, the lore works in mysterious ways.

Will We Macaulay Culkin’s Harmon Freeman Return In The Righteous Gemstones' Final Season?

Turning back to Walton Goggins for our next question, The Righteous Gemstones’ last hurrah seems to put his ever hustling character Baby Billy Freeman back in the high life. The man’s got a new Teen Jesus pilot that needs to workshop its title, as well as his flourishing second family through wife Tiffany (Valyn Hall).

But back in Season 2, it was revealed that Billy had abandoned a son named Harmon in 1993, who we see him reunite with in the present day. Played by Macaulay Culkin, The Righteous Gemstones saw estranged father and son seem to patch things up, for the sake of their futures.

While we haven’t seen Harmon Freeman since Season 2’s eighth episode “The Prayer of a Righteous Man”, that encounter did end with both men smiling - even if Billy’s was colored with blood from getting knocked out.

I don’t know what it’d take to make this happen, but maybe if HBO’s lawyers sweeten the deal by helping Culkin buy the original Home Alone house as he’d half intended, we could see this moment of closure. Or maybe they just need to make a formal offer, like most other productions do.

It's hard to think we're almost seven years out from The Righteous Gemstones' first announcement. And now, it's time to repent, for final season premiere is set to arrive on March 9th. So if you haven’t watched the show, or need a refresher, don’t worry. I haven’t spoiled anything major, and there’s plenty of laughs to go around.