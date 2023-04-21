Will Extraction 3 Happen On Netflix? Here’s The Latest From The Russo Brothers

While The Russo Brothers are synonymous with their outstanding work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’ve been keeping busy with a number of projects since the release of Avengers: Endgame. One way is through the burgeoning streaming franchise Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. While Extraction 2 will be here soon for those with a Netflix subscription , fans are already wondering about a threequel. But will Extraction 3 happen on Netflix? Here’s the last from the Brothers.

Both Extraction movies were directed by Sam Hargrove, with Joe Russo writing the screenplay and both he and Anthony also producers. The trailer for Extraction 2 shows how the franchise’s action is going to be even crazier than its predecessor. When the Russo Brothers were asked by Collider about the possibility of another sequel, Joe Russo responded with:

I mean, you never want to anticipate the audience's response, but there's certainly room for an Extraction 3. There are some surprises in Extraction 2 that could open up the world of Extraction, on top of which, I think Sam Hargrave did an incredible job with this film, and I think that he has topped the first one.

Well, that certainly sounds hopeful. While Joe Russo doesn’t want to count his Extraction-related chickens before they hatch, it sounds like he can see a future where a threequel is ordered by Netflix. Luckily we won’t have to wait too long before the first sequel is available for streaming audiences.

Joe Russo’s comments help to peel back the curtain on what it’s like working on the Extraction franchise, and what’s going to come when the first sequel is finally upon us. It seems like Extraction 2 is going to have plenty of narrative threads to pull from for a possible third flick. Let’s just hope that the sequel is as wildly successful as its predecessor, which broke records at Netflix .

Extraction 2 (Image credit: Netflix) Director: Sam Hargrave Writer: Joe Russo Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko Release Date/Platform: June 16 on Netflix

Much of the contents of Extraction 2 are being kept under wraps, but the upcoming streaming blockbuster will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth’s hero Tyler Rake, who was at the center of the hardest action scenes of his career . He’ll once again have another action packed mission to extract a target from a dangerous situation, which will bring him to new snowy settings and will include a wild prison break scene.

The ending of Extraction seemingly saw Tyler Rake sacrifice himself to save Ovi, being shot before apparently drowning. But the movie’s coda hinted that Chris Hemworth’s badass character had survived, and that was confirmed once the sequel was ordered. We’ll just have to wait and see how much those injuries affect him, and if we get to see any mention of how Ovi is doing nowadays.