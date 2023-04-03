The First Few Seconds Of The Extraction 2 Trailer Is Total Chaos, And I’m All In

Some of the best action movies are born from pure, utter bedlam. The crazier the action, the greater the adrenaline rush the audience is usually in for. One of the best action movies of recent times, Netflix’s Extraction, was built on that very principal, as Chris Hemsworth took it upon himself to take down countless enemies to save one young boy. The first few seconds of the trailer to the long awaited sequel Extraction 2 is also total chaos, and I’m all in on this round.

Netflix (opens in new tab) released a new teaser to officially hype people up for the summer streaming release, and it’s as crazy as you’d expect. While learning some fun facts, like how Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake was clinically dead for a spell, we see our hero saving a young woman from a random jailing scenario. Director Sam Hargrave is back in play, as well as co-writer/former MCU overseer Joe Russo, and they look like they've landed another stunner.

Snow flies as fast as the punches, as Rake secures his quarry through some massively perilous circumstances. Also, Chris Hemsworth fights some people with one of his arms on fire, and takes down a helicopter with a gatling gun. Honestly, more weekday mornings need to start off with action like this.

This is pretty amazing for a man who, in Extraction’s ending , was pretty much considered dead. Questioning why Hemsworth’s Tyler would “come back” from death seems to be a question that Extraction 2 will be pondering throughout its eventual trail of bodies. Though one can already assume that anyone who crosses this Chris Hemsworth hero won’t be given that same choice.

You can also see why Extraction 2 scored an “R” rating , even without any sort of gory details present in this new look. The sustained looks at combat in this Netflix sequel promise a seriously brutal follow-up, and Hemsworth’s stories of exhausting fight scenes only back those expectations in truth.

Let’s just hope that Tyler Rake doesn’t need to claw his way back to the living after this adventure, as that sort of thing isn’t exactly an everyday occurrence. Not to mention in this world, Chris Hemsworth doesn’t have a magical hammer or powers to rely on. So every move is counted more carefully in this harsh reality, no matter how many backup endings have been shot in the process.