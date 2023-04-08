Extraction 2: The Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About Chris Hemsworth's Netflix Sequel

In April 2020, when big-budget action movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Black Widow, and countless others were being delayed, Netflix came through big for its subscribers with the loud, chaotic, and surprisingly refreshing Chris Hemsworth-led thriller that was Extraction. The movie, which centered on a daring and dangerous rescue mission, ended up being a ton of fun, and left the door open for a sequel somewhere down the road.

Well, that time has come…

Below is everything we know about Extraction 2, the upcoming 2023 Netflix movie that will see the Marvel star return for a new, and seemingly more intense , mission that will once again push Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake to this breaking point, both physically and mentally. Let’s break it down.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There really isn’t that much time to wait until we get to see how Extraction 2 ups the ante for the franchise, as the movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 16, 2023, which is essentially right around the corner.

So, if you’re looking for alternative programming for movies like the highly anticipated The Flash and Elemental, or maybe you would rather not deal with the crowds during those two films’ opening weekends, then Extraction 2 is the way to go. But, just make sure you have an active Netflix subscription when the time comes.

Netflix has yet to reveal if it will bring Extraction 2 to the big screen for a limited release, but it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility, considering some of the streamer’s previous high-profile releases had limited, and brief, theatrical runs.

Chris Hemsworth And Golshifteh Farahani Lead The Extraction 2 Cast

(Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Though we won’t be seeing Rudhraksh Jaiswal return to portray Ovi Mahajan Jr. in Extraction 2, a few of the stars from the first movie, including Chris Hemsworth, will be returning for a second round of action. According to Netflix’s Tudum website (opens in new tab), Hemsworth will once again be playing former Australian Special Air Service Regiment operator and black ops mercenary Tyler Rake, as will Golshifteh Farahani as his trusted partner, Nik Khan. Adam Bessa, who played Yaz Khan in the 2020 surprise hit, will also be reprising his role a second time around.

Netflix has also announced that Tornike Gogrichiani, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Daniel Bernhardt, and Olga Kurylenko have all joined the Extraction 2 cast in varying capacities. Talk about an incredible cast that brings a lot to the table.

The Extraction 2 Trailer Features Chris Hemsworth In A Brutal Fight And Shooting A Massive Gun Atop A Moving Train

(Image credit: Netflix)

In April 2023, around two years after Netflix released a teaser showing what happened to Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake after the Extraction ending , the streamer showed fans that while bruised and battered, the Marvel star’s hardened merc was still alive and kicking in the form of a new trailer. The in-depth look at Rake’s next mission was pure chaos with a massive prison fight that was followed by what could be one of the most ridiculous scenes in an action movie in years. Check out the trailer, below:

Come on, the footage of Tyler firing a freaking gatling gun at a helicopter while standing on a speeding train is the perfect tease, and it’s hard to think someone would not be on board after watching something like that. If the rest of the movie is just as intense, then Extraction 2 is going to be one hell of a ride.

Extraction 2 Will Follow Chris Hemsworth’s Hardened Mercenary As He Goes On An Eastern European Rescue Mission

(Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

The first Extraction movie saw Hemsworth’s character drop into India to rescue the kidnapped son of a notorious arms dealer in a situation that quickly went from bad to worse, and it sounds like the sequel will take the “don’t fix what isn’t broken” approach with its story. Netflix has revealed that Extraction 2 will see Rake rescue the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison (possibly the one seen in the trailer), but that seems like just the beginning of this high-octane thrill ride through Eastern Europe.

Sam Hargrave, Joe Russo And Other Major Players Behind The Scenes Returned For Extraction 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

While Extraction 2 will see Tyler's return on the screen, the movie also features the major players who helped make its predecessor such a roaring success and an instant hit with audiences.

Director Sam Hargrave, who made his feature film directorial debut with Extraction, was back in the director’s chair for the highly-anticipated sequel, and Joe Russo once again wrote the screenplay, which he has described as being "very different from Extraction."

Though Anthony Russo didn't write the script alongside his brother, he did serve as one of the movie's producers through their ABGO production company.

Extraction 2 Has Been Described As An ‘Action Fan’s Fantasy Come To Life’

(Image credit: Netflix)

Some would consider Extraction to be one of the best action movies of all time , and judging by comments made by director Hargrave, we’ll soon be adding its sequel to that list of badass flicks. When speaking with Entertainment Weekly in December 2022, he revealed that in addition to the movie exploring Tyler’s backstory more than its predecessor, it will also have much more going on, calling it “an action fan’s fantasy come to life:

We've got fist fights, car chases, explosions, trains, helicopters. It's like an action fan's fantasy come to life. At least it was for us action designers.

Hemsworth, who was also part of the interview, explained that there was something “so satisfying” about getting to work on a movie that had so many practical stunts, contrasting with his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe :

Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can't fly, so they help me through that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive.

Judging by the pictures Hemsworth released not long after that interview was conducted, he had a marvelous, physical, and intense time on set during the film’s production.