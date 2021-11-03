With Bridgerton Season 2 On The Way, Shonda Rhimes' Newest TV Show Is Finally Coming To Netflix

After decades of working in Hollywood, super-producer Shonda Rhimes is still staying booked and busy. The iconic media magnate, known to TV audiences for Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal (just to name a few), is at the top of her game and shows no signs of slowing down. For a while now, she's been working on the next in her series of Netflix shows and, as the second season of Bridgerton continues to film, fans can look forward the premiere of her newest streaming show early next year.

The upcoming show, which is the first that Shonda Rhimes has created since ABC’s hit political drama Scandal, is set to premiere in February 2022, according to Variety. The new series, Inventing Anna, is based on the New York Magazine story “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. The story dug deep into the scandalous enterprises of a young Russian woman who swindled New Yorkers. An exact premiere date for the nine-episode first season will reportedly be announced at a later time.

Veep star Anna Chlumsky is set to play reporter Vivian, who is loosely based on Jessica Pressler, while Ozark’s Julia Garner will play the highly sought-after Anna. The series is told from Vivian’s point of view and will see the young journalist conducting interviews with people who knew Anna and developed varied relationships with her. So far, it sounds like this is going to be an intriguing drama that fans are not going to want to miss.

As previously mentioned, Shonda Rhimes is also working on Season 2 of regency hit Bridgerton though, on that series, she only serves as an executive producer under her production banner, Shondaland. The upcoming season of one of Netflix’s biggest shows will also be coming in 2022 and will adapt the second book in the novel series of the same name. At this point in time, a premiere date has not been set for Season 2. Hopefully, the streamer will announce it soon, as fans are likely getting anxious. Personally, I know I could use more of the Bridgerton family in my life right now.

There’s no doubt Inventing Anna will be the producer’s next big hit, considering how strong her track record is. With an intriguing plot and two capable stars as the leads, one would think it could create some serious buzz for Netflix. This is only the latest project in the deal Shonda Rhimes struck with the streaming platform back in 2017. Honestly, one has to wonder where she finds the time for all of these shows.

Be sure to catch Inventing Anna when it hits Netflix next year, and be sure to stick with CinemaBlend for details on its exact release date. And of course, we'll have details on Bridgerton Season 2 as well. But in the meantime, you can also go back and revisit the first season on the streamer in order to prepare yourself.