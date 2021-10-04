Trending

Bridgerton's Shonda Rhimes And More Mourn Death Of Emmy-Winning Crew Member

R.I.P.

bridgerton season 1 featherington daughters nicola coughlan netflix screenshot
(Image credit: Netflix)

Those behind the Emmy-nominated, hit drama Bridgerton are now mourning one of their own, as crew member Marc Pilcher, who acted as the hair and makeup designer for Season 1, has now died. Pilcher, who was 53, had just won an Emmy for his work on the show, and now Shonda Rhimes and others are paying tribute to him and his work.

According to Variety, Marc Pilcher contracted COVID-19 after attending the Emmy Awards ceremony three weeks ago. He was double vaccinated and had no known underlying heath conditions, and despite testing negative on multiple occasions so that he could travel to Los Angeles from his home in the U.K. for the ceremony, became sick shortly after returning home. His condition worsened quickly, and he died on Sunday. Here's what Shonda Rhimes had to say about Pilcher upon learning of the sad news:

Anyone who watched Bridgerton will know that Pilcher's Emmy for the show was very well deserved. While we all enjoyed the love stories, characters, and dialogue of the series, as a historical show there were a lot of details involved in making sure the cast of Bridgerton looked like they were gallivanting about Regency-era England. Pilcher was tasked with making sure the hair and makeup fit the period, and came up with some truly amazing designs. As star Nicola Coughlan said on Twitter:

