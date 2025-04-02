Years After Gilmore Girls’ Netflix Revival, Lauren Graham And Amy Sherman-Palladino Are Serving Up A Cup Of Hope With Thoughts About Returning To Stars Hollow

Gilmore Girls — the endlessly rewatchable series about the fast-talking, pop culture-referencing mother/daughter duo Lorelai and Rory — has remained so popular with fans that even after seven seasons and a four-part Netflix revival in 2016, they still want more. While Milo Ventimiglia has suggested that’s like asking for more cake after you’ve already had cake, it sounds like Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino may feel differently, as they discussed another return to Stars Hollow.

Amy Sherman-Palladino — the brains behind the Gilmore Girls operation — and star Lauren Graham served up a piping hot cup of hope straight from Luke’s Diner (or, rather, PaleyFest 2025), as the producer answered questions about another revival (the first of which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription) by saying they never shut the door on more Gilmore Girls. Sherman-Palladino told TV Insider:

We never said ‘never’ because we didn’t actually intend to do the [revival] for Netflix. Then, we all got together for a panel [similar to tonight’s] and we went to a bar afterwards. We all thought, ‘Well, this was fun! Let’s just do it again!’ As you know, I love Stars Hollow. I love Lauren Graham more than life. I love Alexis [Bledel], and Kelly Bishop is my ‘Contessa.’ I bow to her.

The fact that the Gilmore Girls cast and crew like each other so much is quite an important factor in whether or not they will reunite again after so many years. From Amy Sherman-Palladino’s comments, it doesn’t sound like anything is in the works, but with the first revival happening so unexpectedly, she knows better than to shut the door completely.

Lauren Graham, who also attended PaleyFest, certainly made no secret of her own feelings about reprising the role of Lorelai, as she said:

I’ve never been shy to say I would welcome coming back. My armchair analysis is that…when we went back to do the Netflix [revival], it didn’t yet feel done, which is why the story ended in a way that was not done or could potentially [be a beginning].

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life — four feature-length episodes that each represented a different season in Rory and Lorelai’s life — ended on what felt like a cliffhanger, with Rory telling her mom she’s pregnant. For the better part of a decade, fans have theorized over who Rory’s baby daddy is, so it makes complete sense that Lauren Graham would describe the revival as the “beginning” of something, rather than the end.

Amy Sherman-Palladino has previously said another revival would come down to the actors’ schedules (and that’s no small obstacle, given the Gilmore Girls cast member’s other projects). I kind of agree with Milo Ventimiglia that it feels a bit greedy to hope for more, but if Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel did ever come back together for more, I’d be the first one on that train to Stars Hollow.

For now, though, we’ll have to continue to make due with our rewatches. All seven seasons of Gilmore Girls can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, with the entire series and the revival available on Netflix.