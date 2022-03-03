3 Reasons Legends Of Tomorrow Needs Season 8 After That Exciting Finale And Donald Faison's Awesome Debut

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 finale, “Knocked Down, Knocked Up.” Read at your own risk!

DC’s Legends of Tomrorow closed out Season 7 in spectacular fashion, and I’m sure there are many fans who can’t wait to see what happens next. Unfortunately, it needs to be said right now that Season 8 is not a sure thing. That’s right, the Season 7 finale could be the series finale of the Arrowverse show, and to me, that’s just flat-out unacceptable. We need Season 8 to happen, especially after Donald Faison’s exciting debut.

Donald Faison just debuted as the DC hero Booster Gold, and there are a lot more stories for the Legends to tell at the moment. Because that’s not a definitive thing just yet, let’s look at the top three reasons why we need Legends of Tomorrow to get at least one more season on television.

Booster Gold Just Got Here

Donald Faison made his official debut in the Arrowverse as the time-traveling goofball hero of the DC Universe, Booster Gold. As if it’s any surprise, Faison absolutely crushed his guest-starring role and played the part of the deceitful time-traveler looking for a means to an end perfectly. No, he’s doesn't look exactly like Booster Gold does on the pages of DC Comics, but he nailed the tone of the character. Season 7 ended where it seemed like Booster might be cellmates with the Legends if they’re arrested, which is enough to make Season 8 mandatory, in my opinion. This is especially true if there’s a chance we get a Booster Gold spinoff series .

This Series Can’t End With The Legends Headed To Jail

Remember when Seinfeld ended with all the main characters headed to jail? Fans hated that, and bad finales can often tarnish the legacy of an otherwise celebrated series. The only thing worse is a series that ends before the writers realize it’s ending, and they didn’t write a fitting finale for the show. Based on what we saw at the end of Legends of Tomorrow Season 7, it seems like the writers believe they’ll be back for another season. I’m not sure why you’d plan an ending where they’re heading to jail with Booster Gold otherwise, so yeah, The CW needs to grant another season for that reason as well.

We Need To See Ava And Sara’s Baby

Legends of Tomorrow did throw fans a curveball when Nate Heywood lost his powers and is the latest hero to leave the team (Nick Zano’s exit as a series regular was confirmed by TVLine ). The good news is that there’s a baby on the way, as Sara is currently pregnant with Ava’s baby as a result of alien powers. As Gary said, it’s best not to think too deeply about it. Regardless, I love the twist that Sara is pregnant and that the new child took her powers of invulnerability. That’s going to create a complicated dynamic and force Sara to be a lot more careful, assuming Legends of Tomorrow gets another season.