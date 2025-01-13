After Madame Web’s Infamous Flop, Would Adam Scott Do Another Superhero Flick? Here’s His Thoughts

As comic movie fans move into the 2025 movie schedule, there’s a lot to be excited about on both sides of the major competitors at hand. That much is especially true when considering that 2024 brought us Madame Web, a flick that surely won’t wind up on the list of best Marvel movies .

Since that picture received a dog piling reserved for only the worst entries in Sony’s supposedly dead Spider-Man Universe , it’s given the world an opportunity to ask co-star Adam Scott if he’d even dare to return to the world of super powered cinema. And while speaking with ComicBook about the latest season of his hit Apple TV+ series Severance, Scott did indeed have an answer to that query.

It’s as charmingly diplomatic as you’d expect, as the man provided the following stance:

I don’t know. Never say never. I’m not sure. I think that it’s a genre that I, certainly, as an audience member, participate in. I like seeing all those movies, I watch them all.

While the Sony Spider-Man Universe might be pushing up daisies, that doesn’t mean the casting from those pictures will never be revisited. As the connections between the Tom Holland era of Peter Parker are fully woven into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anyone from this attempted expansion might be able to pop up when least expected.

However, the odds aren’t exactly equal for all characters across the board to resurge. Jared Leto’s Morbius lead is someone you can probably expect to be on ice indefinitely, as well as most of the Madame Web cast.

Based on what we know about Spider-Man 4 , and the Uncle Ben of Tom Holland’s iteration still not revealed to the world, Adam Scott could have a unique advantage that could keep him in the MCU, should he choose to stay. Imagine how much it’d break everyone’s brains to hear Uncle Ben’s modified catchphrase from Madame Web spoken accurately by Scott himself in some sort of flashback?

Then again, there’s always the option of the Parks and Rec alum jumping ship for the roster of upcoming DC movies . With lots of possibilities still remaining in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new vision for that cinematic continuum, Adam Scott’s hardcore fan club has probably earmarked some potential dream castings they’d like to see happen in the near future.

It’s true that Madame Web’s brutal critical response is still being felt by the world of fans and creatives alike. That being said, Mr. Scott is still a talent that draws a crowd. So if the right approach was in play, and the case was too compelling, we just might see this beloved actor reporting for comic book duty yet again.