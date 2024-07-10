Antony Starr Throws Some Shade While Reacting To Booster Gold Rumors

The superhero genre continues to be super popular, thanks to a number of shared universes which are competing at the box office. Fans are eager to see upcoming DC movies, as co-CEO James Gunn is crafting a brand new shared universe. While fans wait for Gods and Monsters to play out, there have been plenty of fan casting and rumors about which actors might occupy the DCU. And The Boys star Antony Starr recently threw some serious shade when responding to chatter about him playing Booster Gold.

Those with an Amazon Prime subscription have spent years watching Antony Starr play the villainous Homelander on The Boys. And some folks want to see him in more comic book projects, possibly as the DCU's Booster Gold. While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Starr responded to the ongoing chatter, saying:

Booster Gold. What does he do? No, tell me. I genuinely don’t [know]. I’m a little slow[…]Does he got blonde hair? Wow, how did you come up with that? You really dug deep for that one.

Well, that was honest. Looks like Starr isn't enough of a DC fan to really know or appreciate who Booster Gold is. What's more, he seems to think those who want him in the role do so simply because of the blonde wig he wears in The Boys. Still, I think he'd probably be great as the underappreciated DC hero.

Booster Gold is a hero that sometimes serves as a comedic presence in DC media. In the comics, he's from the future, and uses a high tech suit that grants him a variety of powers. Booster Gold is expected to get his own TV series for those with a Max subscription, which is where fans are hoping Starr debuts as the character.

Later in that same conversation with podcast host Josh Horowitz, the Homelander actor explained why more genre work might not be in his future, ashe put it:

I’m getting old and my body doesn’t want to do much action anymore. I want to sit and go ‘Hey, you can’t do that stuff.’ I want to sit behind a desk on a CSI show and you know ‘You shouldn't have done that! Go back out and try harder!’

Fair point. Superhero roles require grueling hours and a ton of action sequences. And while Starr has absolutely crushed it in The Boys so far, it does sound like he's pretty exhausted. And the 48 year-old actor is specifically citing his age for a reason why action sequences are something he's not super interested in for the future.

Only time will tell what James Gunn has up his sleeve for the new DCU, and which actors will play the various characters that'll pop up. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.