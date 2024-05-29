The Boys’ Antony Starr Reacts To Rumors He’s Playing Booster Gold In James Gunn’s DCU

You can always count on one thing to be ever present in the world of superhero media: the rumor mill. Even though the DCU’s Booster Gold series is nowhere near set to be on the 2024 TV schedule , the knowledge that this series is in play is enough to keep people talking.

And this part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plan for DCU Chapter 1 : Gods and Monsters game plan has a new actor speculated to take the role of Booster: The Boys’ Antony Starr. That speculation has prompted the man behind Homelander to react to those claims, and his response is as smartly cryptic as you’d expect.

As he was on hand recently to promote The Boys Season 4 with ComicBook.com , the New Zealander was asked about a potential connection to the project after following James Gunn on social media. To be fair, the man does address the issue rather adeptly, as this was all Starr had to say:

Me and James just play golf. … I cannot wait to see what he does with the DC Universe. I think he's a phenomenal director, producer, talent. He's one of the biggest brands in the industry, so I'm excited to see what he cooks up.

Throwing in some love for The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker into the mix, Starr’s charm offensive definitely pushes past those rumors. At the same time, The Boys’ charming antagonist did manage to stay away from any confirmation or denial. As a James Bond fan, that's a bit of diplomacy I’m quite used to seeing actors employ; and it does make me wonder. Especially since this DC Comics character has been in play for some time now.

Getting Booster Gold off the ground has been a hot topic since the previously pitched Greg Berlanti-directed movie got things started as early as 2016. However, with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s installment as co-CEOs of DC Studios, their ascendance wiped the film and television slate clean for a new era of heroes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This included Michael Jon Carter’s shift into the world of TV, rather than continuing with a feature film in mind. Though we've seen those sorts of shifts take place at Marvel Studios, DC hasn't had as much practice in that arena. And that more than likely has led to some fan-based worries about Booster Gold's future.

As for the casting of the character, Hit Man’s Glen Powell’s DC hero name drop has gotten people’s imaginations going as of late. Though with the suggestion of Antony Starr now on the table, it’s truly become a game of pros and cons. That is, if either men have representatives actively seeking to secure such a role.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Honestly, I’m not sure if Antony Starr would want a role like Booster Gold. Considering he’s already been wrecking super-havoc in the world of The Boys and its spin-off Gen V, it might feel too familiar for him, even if DC’s heroes are much more PG-13 friendly.