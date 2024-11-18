Apparently David Corenswet's Superman Test Totally Destroyed An Iconic Piece Of Henry Cavill's Superman History

Superman is an iconic piece of both comic book and cinema history. When James Gunn’s Superman takes flight next year, it will be the fourth time that a film actor has donned the red cape of the Man of Steel. BHut the star of the upcoming DC movie, David Corenswet didn’t get there without doing a little damage to the era that came before him. Apparently, a Superman suit worn by Henry Cavill didn’t survive the screen tests.

In a recent appearance on the Hellish podcast actor Tom Brittney, who we knew a finalist for the Superman role, talked about his experience screen testing for the role of Superman, which will launch James Gunn's new DCU franchise on the big screen. Since there wasn’t a new Superman costume for him to wear, he wore one that Henry Cavil had used and says he tore it up a bit getting into it. Asked on Threads, Gunn confirmed the story and revealed that by the time the chosen Superman, David Corenswet tried on the suit, it was in “shreds.” Gunn said…

Yes. Tom messed it up and then Corenswet came in an he was way too tall so it just got torn to shreds. BTW, Tom is truly one of my favorite actors. Incredibly talented guy.

It’s quite fitting that David Cornswet and others used a Henry Cavill Superman costume for their screentest. Cavill himself used a suit worn by Christopher Reeve for his screentest when he was cast as Superman for Man of Steel. One assumes that at whatever point we get another Superman on the big screen, they’ll use the suit worn by David Correnswet in this new franchise.

Superhero costumes are tailor-made for the people wearing them so it’s honestly not a shock that a costume would get some wear and tear being taken on and off of people repeatedly, a process that according to Tom Brittney took about 30 minutes. Corenswet’s damage was apparently due to being so much taller. It likely wasn’t expected that the costume would survive.

In a follow-up comment, James Gunn makes it clear that this was “a” Superman costume worn by Cavill, not “the” Superman costume. There were obviously a lot of them made over the years, and there are almost certainly others that are still in good shape. Gunn also says the one they were using wasn’t in great shape to begin with, which is probably why that one was used.

Regardless of that fact, there are, unsurprisingly, a lot of very upset people in the comments. This despite the fact that the previous DC big screen universe faltered, it had a lot of fans, and Henry Cavill’s Superman specifically was quite popular. There are a lot of people lamenting the destruction of one of Cavill’s costumes.