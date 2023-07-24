An Aquaman 2 Star Confirmed The Movie Was Still Doing Reshoots Very Recently

Ever since it’s inception, the DC Universe has had a ton of ups, downs, and behind the scenes shake ups. Recently James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs , and formulated a plan to seemingly start things over. But a number of upcoming DC movies were already filmed at that point, including James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom . And despite its planned December release, one Aquaman 2 star recently confirmed the movie was still doing reshoots very recently. Here’s what we know.

Patrick Wilson has had a long career, and has ongoing roles in a number of major film franchises. He made his DC debut as the villainous Orm/ Ocean Master in the first Aquaman, and will reprise his role in the forthcoming sequel. And during a conversation with THR earlier this month, he revealed that he’d slipped back into character recently, presumably for the reported Aquaman 2 reshoots . In his words:

Orm is awesome. I was with him last week.

Well, that’s interesting. Despite how close we are to Aquaman 2 arriving in theaters, the movie is reportedly far from being finished. That includes some reshoots, and re-editing of the movie as it’s shown for test audiences. And now I’m curious about the latest footage that Patrick Wilson shot as his signature DC character.

The pressure is on for Aquaman 2 to deliver at the box office, especially considering the last few DC movies. Both Black Adam and The Flash failed to deliver financially , despite the celebrities and beloved heroes involved. Although this is presumably because fans don’t know whether or not these characters will stick around in the new version of the DC Universe.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) Director: James Wan Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick Cast: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Release Date/Platform: December 20th in theaters

Whatever is being planned at DC, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa seems psyched about his future in the shared universe . Fans are wondering if he’ll be playing the same aquatic Justice League member, or perhaps portraying another character altogether. Specifically, the hulking DC villain known as Lobo. But it’s relieving to know that Momoa is going to be sticking around the genre regardless.

Despite Aquaman 2 being released shortly, the movie’s first trailer still hasn’t been released. And as such, there is going to be plenty of speculation from moviegoers for the foreseeable future. There are definitely questions, including how large Amber Heard’s role as Mera might be.